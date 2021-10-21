Lorena's Three Amigos are no laughing matter

It looks like Lorena’s core group of receivers is going to be around for a while, so they could do with a group nickname.
Given that Leopard sophomores Jadon Porter, Kasen Taylor and Camden Brock have been good buddies since their pee wee football days right up until now, the Three Amigos fits perfect.
And like the Three Amigos of Hollywood fame — Dusty Bottoms, Ned Nederlander and Lucky Day — Lorena’s trio works together with impressive harmony to the delight of their fans.
The Leopards’ version of a Wild West show is for one of them to catch the ball on the edge, near the line of scrimmage while the other two lay blocks. A mad dash to the end zone ensues with a celebration in the end zone.
But don’t be fooled. Where the Three Amigos portrayed by Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short saved the day through buffoonery and sheer dumb luck, Porter, Taylor and Brock are part of a position group that takes its business very seriously.
“Brandon Graves is our receivers coach and those might be the only receivers in the world that go down and punch the (blocking) sled and drive the sled,” Lorena head football coach Ray Biles said. “They do all those kinds of things and play as physical as they possibly can. There are a lot of times that’s the difference between a first down and a touchdown. If you block downfield and clear it, it’s gone, versus I didn’t get the block and we got a 25-yard gain when we should’ve got a 75-yard score.”
Through seven games, Porter has caught 30 passes for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Brock and Taylor have combined for another 30 receptions for 558 yards and four TDs.
A year ago, Porter earned Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year as he led Central Texas in the regular season and finished with 44 catches for 890 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brock said he watched every game and was thrilled to see his friend produce. But they know this season it’s going to be different. Defenses are focused on Porter and the Lorena offense has a deep arsenal of playmakers.
“Coach Graves told us this is probably one of his best receiving corps,” Brock said. “So the stats are probably going to be more spread out than they will ever be. If it was one guy, their stats would be piled up. But because it’s several guys, it’s spread out this year.”
Porter and Taylor both made the varsity squad as Leopard freshman. While Porter quickly made big plays — including against Connally in an August scrimmage, alerting the Lorena coaching staff to what he could do — Taylor paid his dues as a backup running back.
Brock, whose grandfather is former Baylor women’s basketball associate head coach Bill Brock, shone more brightly on the basketball court as a freshman. He played JV football in 2020 and didn’t necessarily stand out.
Then, given his shot on the Leopards varsity, Brock has raised his game.
“I don’t know what came out of him,” Porter said. “I don’t think anybody is as good at blocking as Camden. I think he’s just good at it. Last year he was on JV. He wasn’t doing that much. Now he’s on varsity doing even better than he was last year. That motivates me.”
Most great receiving rooms have that diminutive speedster that causes big headaches for defenses. Think Cole Beasley or Wes Welker. For Lorena, that player is Taylor. He moved from running back as a freshman to slot receiver this fall.
Taylor spent a lot of time watching Porter sparkle as a freshman. Now he and Brock are benefitting from their classmate’s success.
“It kind of opened our eyes to, ‘Yeah we can throw the ball,’” Taylor said. “They’re going to key on Jadon, so it opens it up for (Lorena QB Ryne Abel) to move to the other side of the field and look for me and Brock if Jadon is covered up.”
Lorena has been state-ranked for most of this season. The Leopard players have lofty goals that all point to playing at AT&T Stadium in December. The program has reached this point because it’s not just built on one guy or one position group.
The Leopards have been outstanding on defense, combining an aggressive front seven with a savvy secondary.
On the offensive side, Lorena has excellent running backs in Reed Michna, Rhett Hanson and Braylon Henry.
Biles points out that it all works because the Leopards’ offensive line is playing really well. Those guys will get their moments of glory as the wins continue to stack up.
As for Porter, Taylor and Brock, wherever there is a catch to be made, wherever there is a defensive back to be blocked, wherever there is a touchdown to be scored, you will find the Three Amigos.
“Right now it’s about us not you,” Biles said. “I think they’ve all bought into that. You watch them when one of them scores, they’re all down there celebrating. That’s maturity on their part. They also understand that if you want to touch the ball, you’ve got to do things to make that happen.”