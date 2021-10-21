Lorena's Three Amigos are no laughing matter

It looks like Lorena’s core group of receivers is going to be around for a while, so they could do with a group nickname.

Given that Leopard sophomores Jadon Porter, Kasen Taylor and Camden Brock have been good buddies since their pee wee football days right up until now, the Three Amigos fits perfect.

And like the Three Amigos of Hollywood fame — Dusty Bottoms, Ned Nederlander and Lucky Day — Lorena’s trio works together with impressive harmony to the delight of their fans.

The Leopards’ version of a Wild West show is for one of them to catch the ball on the edge, near the line of scrimmage while the other two lay blocks. A mad dash to the end zone ensues with a celebration in the end zone.

But don’t be fooled. Where the Three Amigos portrayed by Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short saved the day through buffoonery and sheer dumb luck, Porter, Taylor and Brock are part of a position group that takes its business very seriously.