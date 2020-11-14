Madison fends off Groesbeck in bi-district, 36-29

The Trojans (4-2) advance to play Mineola in the area round of the 3A D-I playoffs.

The Groesbeck defense got a crucial stop late in the fourth quarter, stuffing Madison QB Chris Tucker for a one-yard gain on fourth-and-two from the Goats’ 41.

That gave Groesbeck 1:25 to go 59 yards for a touchdown without any timeouts remaining.

On the fourth play of the drive, Wilson connected with Pringle for a 21-yard gain to the Madison 31. But by the time Groesbeck lined up and Wilson spiked the ball on first down, the Goats were left with one tick of the clock. Wilson was trying to get the ball to Pringle again on the final play.

Groesbeck jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter after benefiting from an errant Madison snap that led to a safety, and then the first big play by Wilson.

Following the safety, the Goats started a drive at the Trojans’ 36. Wilson broke loose for a 35-yard run on the first play of the march. He reached out for the goal line as he was being dragged down, but he was ruled down at the 1. No matter, the Groesbeck QB plowed his way into the end zone on the next play for a 9-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.