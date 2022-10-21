 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

In Gatesville, Madisonville took a quick 10-0 lead and never looked back to stay unbeaten in the District 11-4A Division II race.

The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0) got an early touchdown run from Phillip Green before he scored again midway through the second quarter to open up a 16-0 edge.

Lorenzo Johnson's interception for a touchdown stretched Madisonville's lead to 24-0 before the Hornets (6-3, 1-2) scored late in the second quarter on Jacob Newkirk's run.

