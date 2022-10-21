Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

In Gatesville, Madisonville took a quick 10-0 lead and never looked back to stay unbeaten in the District 11-4A Division II race.
The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0) got an early touchdown run from Phillip Green before he scored again midway through the second quarter to open up a 16-0 edge.
Lorenzo Johnson's interception for a touchdown stretched Madisonville's lead to 24-0 before the Hornets (6-3, 1-2) scored late in the second quarter on Jacob Newkirk's run.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Thomas Barr celebrates with his teammates after hitting the game-winning field goal against Stephenville.
Kim Galvin, Special to the Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jackson Battles runs through the Stephenville defense.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Ke'Vaughn Rogers catches a pass in front of Stephenville's Hyson Foreman in the first half of their game Friday night. China Spring won, 38-36.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tre Hafford runs by Stephenville's Kyler Eudy for a touchdown in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton runs past the Stephenville defense for a touchdown in the second half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jackson Battles runs past Stephenville's Kyler Eudy in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cage McCloud blocks a field goal attempt by Stephenville's Diego Chavarria. Gabe Watkins scooped up the ball and ran 60 yards for a touchdown as China Spring led 21-7 at halftime Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tre Hafford leaps over Stephenville's Brad Beaty.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tre Hafford leaps over Stephenville's Brad Beaty during Friday night's game. China Spring kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win, 38-36.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert mishandles the snap against China Spring.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Ryder Reeves tackles Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Braylon Henry of Lorena lunges at Franklin's Bryson Washington, who won't be stopped on his way to his first touchdown of the game.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Lorena's Brock Kuhl stretches the ball across the goal line on a long TD reception.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Lorena's Brock Kuhl heads to the goal line on a touchdown reception in the first half.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Bryson Washington lowers his shoulder as he bulls into Brock Kuhl on a touchdown run in the third quarter.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Bryson Washington of Franklin gets wrapped up by Austin Evans, who helped dislodge the ball out of Washington's hands.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Franklin’s Landen Lorenz is brought down by Tyler Wachtendorf (60) and a host of Leopards after returning the ball on a deflected interception.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Fragiel Owens (10) knocks the football out of Jadon Porter's hands before he can cross the goal line at the end of a long pass reception in the third quarter of Friday's game at Lorena. Franklin won, 49-35.
KEN SURY, TRIBUNE-HERALD
University's Paul Monrial celebrates the Trojans' 21-16 win over Leander Rouse.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Naje Drakes get past Rouse's Nico Fisher in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's JaShaun Manghane backs his way into the end zone for touchdown past Rouse's Brenden Castanon in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Jordan Hernandez celebrates the Trojans' win over Leander Rouse to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University head coach Kent Laster and Paul Monrial head to midfield to shake hands with Leander Rouse after a 21-16 win to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2009.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dom Hill breaks loose past Bryan defensive back Javian Davis-Lewis for a 42-yard first-half touchdown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Reid Tedford throws over the pressure from Bryan linebacker Real Rawls. Tedford completed 9-of-18 passes, but he didn't get much help from his receivers.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dom Hill tries to keep his balance while getting tripped up by Bryan safety Luke Weltens in the first half. Hill had 287 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bryan wide receiver Tyson Tuner scores past Midway strong safety Adrian Melvin in the first half of the Vikings' 50-21 victory Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bryan's Tate Schneringer cuts back and scores on the Midway's defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bryan's Tate Allen attempts to get past Midway's free safety Landon Whisenton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
The Trojans go through warmups prior to playing No. 3 Grandview Friday night. West won easily, 38-21.
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald
