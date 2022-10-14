Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

MADISONVILLE — The Mustangs proved to be thoroughbreds, and Robinson just couldn’t keep up, as Madisonville rolled in its opener in District 11-4A Div. II.

Robinson (3-5, 0-2) struck first early in the opening quarter when Jaxsen Ludlow found Grayson Martin for a 38-yard scoring strike. But the Mustangs (4-3, 1-0) had plenty of answers. Madisonville opened up a 24-9 lead by halftime, as the Rockets’ only other first-half points came courtesy of a safety.

Madisonville held a slim 10-9 lead with about three minutes before halftime when Blessing Ngene ticked off a 58-yard TD run. Then the Mustangs took advantage of a Rocket special teams breakdown, blocking a Robinson punt with less than a minute left before the break and scooping up the ball for the score.

The Rockets drew as close as 24-16 on Christian Lujan’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Madisonville scored 34 unanswered points to pull away before Lujan scored again late.