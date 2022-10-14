 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

  • 0

MADISONVILLE — The Mustangs proved to be thoroughbreds, and Robinson just couldn’t keep up, as Madisonville rolled in its opener in District 11-4A Div. II.

Robinson (3-5, 0-2) struck first early in the opening quarter when Jaxsen Ludlow found Grayson Martin for a 38-yard scoring strike. But the Mustangs (4-3, 1-0) had plenty of answers. Madisonville opened up a 24-9 lead by halftime, as the Rockets’ only other first-half points came courtesy of a safety.

Madisonville held a slim 10-9 lead with about three minutes before halftime when Blessing Ngene ticked off a 58-yard TD run. Then the Mustangs took advantage of a Rocket special teams breakdown, blocking a Robinson punt with less than a minute left before the break and scooping up the ball for the score.

The Rockets drew as close as 24-16 on Christian Lujan’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Madisonville scored 34 unanswered points to pull away before Lujan scored again late.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight? See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week. #txhsfb

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: China Spring-La Vega, Lorena-Rockdale, Groesbeck-Fairfield, Crawford-Moody, University-Elgin, Midway-Cove and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert