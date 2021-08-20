Major overhaul: China Spring puts offense in Bowden's hands

Before last season, China Spring athlete Major Bowden would’ve been classified as an “oh yeah” type of player.
As in “Oh yeah, I remember that kid making some plays.”
As a sophomore in 2019, China Spring found creative ways to let Bowden show what he could do with the football. They might throw him the ball on the edge where he would then drop back and pass it downfield. Or they might keep it simple and showcase his speed on a jet sweep.
“He played spot plays,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “He’s always been electric any time he touched the ball. He’s a heck of a playmaker for us.”
Then about a year ago, Bowden went from a background actor to a leading role. During preseason practice in 2020, he took over the quarterback spot for a Cougars offense that already had some very productive pieces in place.
Bell and the China Spring coaching staff saw what Bowden could do with the ball in his hands and how he complemented star running back Emmanuel Abdallah.
“It was pretty self-explanatory,” Bell said. “It freed us up to move guys and play them somewhere else.”
What was obvious to the coaches in practice quickly showed up on the field in the season opener. While Abdallah claimed most of the spotlight, rushing for 269 yards and four touchdowns against Fort Worth Benbrook, Bowden shined as well. He popped a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished the night with 167 yards and a pair of TDs.
Two weeks later, playing against his old hometown in Brownwood, Bowden produced more of the same as he led China Spring to a 35-14 victory over the Lions.
The wheels were starting to turn.
“It came gradually,” Bowden said. “The beginning of the year was kind of iffy. Having my teammates count on me and knowing I could count on them, it helped me have some confidence in myself.”
Bowden, who has committed to Lamar where he is likely to play running back, just has football player written all over him. His name invokes memories of both Major Harris, West Virginia’s superstar QB of the 1980s, and coaching legend Bobby Bowden. Although he wore a sleeveless Texas Longhorns T-shirt while speaking with the Trib this week, his playing style is more like former Texas A&M QB Bucky Richardson.
Bowden is a problem for defenses when he has the ball tucked under his arm, but he has the savvy and the arm to make plays as a passer as well. That will be key for China Spring as it transitions to a new season.
Abdallah and Bowden created plenty of highlights as they led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division II regional final round last fall. China Spring clicked at the right time and scored a trio of impressive wins against state-ranked Jasper, West Orange-Stark and Sealy in the playoffs.
When it was all over, the two prolific Cougar ball carriers had combined for more than 3,500 rushing yards. Bowden’s share was 1,534 and 21 touchdowns.
As a new season arrives, however, Abdallah is now a Texas State Bobcat. Bowden is joined in the China Spring backfield by a group of less-tested rushers led by sophomore Kyle Barton.
“It’s going to take us a while to get our feet up under us with Emmanuel gone,” Bell said. “Kyle’s done a good job. The offensive line has done a good job. Hopefully it doesn’t take us a long time to find that rhythm.”
Both Bell and Bowden identified the need to make the passing game more of a threat.
Bowden didn’t pile up gaudy passing stats as a junior in 2020. He found the open receiver when needed and there were times when the Cougars’ passing game was a legitimate weapon. Against Mexia for example, Bowden threw for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-9 victory.
China Spring has some good receiving targets to help Bowden elevate that part of the game. Bell is excited about junior Tre Hafford’s potential breakout year along with Sebastian Trevino and slot receivers Jackson Battles and Tristan Exline.
“Major is kind of like a point guard in basketball, facilitating the offense and getting certain people the ball at certain times,” Bell said. “He can take over when he needs to take over.”
Bowden declined to put a number on his statistical goals for the season. Could four digits in passing and receiving yards be a starting point? He just said he would like to surpass his junior year production.
It’s clear, though, he got a taste for running in the open field.
“When you get around the corner, the O-line gets a good block and sets the wall, you get out there and the receivers have nice blocks set up, you see the open field, it’s nice,” he said. “They did all they can and you’ve just got to outrun the other guys.”
