Major overhaul: China Spring puts offense in Bowden's hands

Before last season, China Spring athlete Major Bowden would’ve been classified as an “oh yeah” type of player.

As in “Oh yeah, I remember that kid making some plays.”

As a sophomore in 2019, China Spring found creative ways to let Bowden show what he could do with the football. They might throw him the ball on the edge where he would then drop back and pass it downfield. Or they might keep it simple and showcase his speed on a jet sweep.

“He played spot plays,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “He’s always been electric any time he touched the ball. He’s a heck of a playmaker for us.”

Then about a year ago, Bowden went from a background actor to a leading role. During preseason practice in 2020, he took over the quarterback spot for a Cougars offense that already had some very productive pieces in place.

Bell and the China Spring coaching staff saw what Bowden could do with the ball in his hands and how he complemented star running back Emmanuel Abdallah.

“It was pretty self-explanatory,” Bell said. “It freed us up to move guys and play them somewhere else.”