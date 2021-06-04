Malakoff stops Cameron Yoe's baseball playoff run

HUNTSVILLE — When the ball slips away, often the lead does, too.

Cameron Yoe came undone by some costly and uncharacteristic errors, as Malakoff took down the Yoemen, 6-4, to win their Region III-3A final series on Friday night at Sam Houston State University. Malakoff (36-7) moves on to next week’s state tournament for the first time in school history, while Cameron’s splendid season ends at 29-9.

After Cameron took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, the Tigers bounced back with a four-run bottom of the inning to seize the lead for good. Cameron committed three errors in the inning to fuel Malakoff’s surge.

Hector Delgadillo’s Yoemen, who defeated Elkhart, Lorena, Whitney and Buna to reach the regional final, will return a strong nucleus of starters for the 2022 season.