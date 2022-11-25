Malakoff throws up roadblock to West's playoff progress, 35-14

CORSICANA — The West Trojans have created momentum on the football field in a lot of different ways this season.

But in a top 10 matchup with fellow Class 3A powerhouse Malakoff, the second-ranked Tigers never let No. 10 West get rolling.

Malakoff running back Jason Tennyson rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 35-14 victory over West on Friday night at Corsicana ISD’s Tiger Stadium.

With the victory, Malakoff advances to play Grandview in the Class 3A Division I Region II final next week. The Tigers also avenged West’s 14-12 win in this same round a year ago.

West, playing on Thanksgiving week for the second consecutive season, finished with an 11-2 record. The Trojans defeated Grandview for the 7-3A D-I title in October, but couldn’t quite get back to the rematch.

Tennyson compiled all of his yards in the second half as he played a crucial role in helping Malakoff stiff-arm West’s attempt at a comeback. His three-yard touchdown run to finish off the Tigers’ third-quarter-opening drive gave Malakoff a 21-7 lead.

West had a quick answer. Trojan quarterback Zane Meinen went deep and found big-play machine Easton Paxton, who made the catch and outran the Tigers for a 71-yard touchdown.

But West couldn’t get much else going in the passing game as that was the Trojans’ only completion for positive yards until late in the fourth quarter.

“We came back and answered,” West coach David Woodard said. “But it seemed like we were always one or two things away from being able to keep moving. Give them credit. They had a good plan and were able to make a few more plays than we were.”

Tennyson added touchdown runs of 16 and 43 yards to put some distance between Malakoff and the Trojans.

Meinen rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. TJ McCutcheon added 61 on 16 tries.

The West defense threw Malakoff ball carriers for a bunch of losses in the first half, but the Tigers hit on a couple of big plays that put them in the lead at intermission.

After a game-opening Trojans drive stalled at the Malakoff 36, the Tigers landed their first haymaker. West brought a blitz off the corners, but Tigers quarterback Mike Jones had enough time to launch a pass over the top of the Trojan defense. Malakoff wide receiver Austin Massingill ran under it and took the reception 64 yards for a touchdown and the initial 7-0 lead.

West struggled to get its passing game going in the first and second quarters. Meinen completed a single pass — on a screen to McCutcheon — that lost three yards. All three of Meinen’s other attempts in the first half appeared to be dropped.

However, West got going on the ground for a 51-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter. McCutcheon lined up as the wildcat QB for a couple of runs, including the second that converted a key fourth-and-1 with a four-yard run to the Malakoff 25.

Meinen capped the march with a 10-yard run up the middle for the touchdown that tied it at 7 with 6:46 left in the second quarter.

The Tigers quickly retook the lead. On the first play of their ensuing drive, Jones faked a handoff that drew the attention of an aggressive Trojan front. Jones then took off around the left side and outran the West defense for a 74-yard touchdown.