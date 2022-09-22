Manghane, University corral Chaparral in district debut, 49-16

KILLEEN — There’s nothing like a road win to start district play.

University quarterback Jashaun Manghane accounted for four total touchdowns, and the Trojans stormed into Killeen and thundered out with a 49-16 win over Killeen Chaparral to open up District 11-5A Div. II play on Thursday night at Searles Stadium.

Manghane and the Trojans (2-3 overall, 1-0 district) wasted little time getting rolling, as they put up their first touchdown just 74 seconds into the game. Manghane connected with his freshman receiver London Smith on a 28-yard score.

Manghane later added a 3-yard TD run and a 22-yard scoring strike to Naje Drakes in the first half, and then found Drakes on a 7-yard scoring toss out of the backfield in the second half. Drakes had three TDs in all, as he also scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Chaparral (0-5, 0-1), a first-year KISD school still finding its footing, did not crack the scoreboard until De’Aireion Littlejohn hit paydirt on a 3-yard run with 10:45 to play.

University will take its bye next week before facing Pflugerville on Oct. 6.