Mansfield 34, Waco High 28

It didn’t go down as a win, but the Lions found something in their District 11-6A opener at Waco ISD Stadium.

Waco High made things very interesting with a wild second half, including scoring on the final play of the game, a 5-yard run by Omarion Deleo. In the final two quarters, the young Lions definitely put a scare in Mansfield (3-1 overall, 1-0 in 11-6A), outscoring the Tigers, 28-20.

Mansfield dominated the first half, leading 21-0 after Sergio Kennedy’s 42-yard TD bomb to Jordan Strickland.

But Linden Heldt’s team, which has endured its share of injuries, kept scrapping. Braylen Martinez put Waco High with a short touchdown run with 10:05 to go. The Lions successfully executed an onside kick that led to another Martinez TD run, on a 31-yard saunter.

Waco High later pulled off yet another successful onside kick that led to two TD runs from Deleo in the final minute of the game.