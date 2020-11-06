Mansfield beats Waco High in game called due to COVID positive

Waco High, seeking its first district win of the year, certainly didn’t waste much time getting into the scoring column on its first drive of the game.

The Lions took the opening kickoff at Vernon Newsome stadium and started to move the ball down the field. On third down, quarterback Sean Mooney swung a short pass to star receiver Braylon Martinez, who caught the ball on the left side of the field, cut down the left sideline, and was gone with a 74-yard swing pass touchdown.

Abraham Lira booted the extra point and Waco had its first lead at 7-0 with barely three minutes gone in the game.

Mansfield tied with game on its next possession with a big play of its own. Star running back Donerio Davenport broke up the middle of the field and scored on a speedy 56-yard run to tie the score at 7-7.

The Tigers surprised the Lions with an onside kick after their first score and quickly scored again, this time on a four-yard run by quarterback Hunt Young for a 14-7 lead.

But once again, Waco High bounced right back. The Lions took over the ball at their own 35 and moved smartly down the field on a 45-yard pass caught by Martinez and a 10-yard clutch catch by Remond O’Neal, which moved the ball to the Mansfield 3-yard-line.