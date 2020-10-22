Mansfield holds off Midway in district opener, 28-24

MANSFIELD — Midway used two clutch fourth down conversions to get to the verge of their first 2020 football victory Thursday night, but the third time was not the charm. They were stopped late in the fourth quarter, falling to Mansfield, 28-24 in the District 11-6A opener for both teams.

Midway falls to 0-3, 0-1, while Mansfield is now 2-2, 1-0.

It was a back-and-forth contest with both squads trading high school heavyweight punches. Mansfield senior running back Donerio Davenport scored what turned out to be the winning points on a 14-yard touchdown run with 7:38 left in the game.

But just as they had done twice in the second half, Midway appeared to have the answer. They started at their own 47-yard-line thanks to a long kickoff return by Ja’Kavien Hill.

From there, the Panthers moved steadily down the field. Senior quarterback Garrett Childers threw his third first down pass of the night to tight end Logan Mercer and rushed for another first down in the Tigers’ end of the field.

The key play of the game came on fourth-and-one at the Mansfield 31 with 4:37 left. Trailing by four, Midway had to go for a first down, but Childers was stopped behind the line of scrimmage on almost the exact same play he had converted on twice earlier in the game.