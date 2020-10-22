Mansfield holds off Midway in district opener, 28-24

MANSFIELD — Midway used two clutch fourth down conversions to get to the verge of their first 2020 football victory Thursday night, but the third time was not the charm. They were stopped late in the fourth quarter, falling to Mansfield, 28-24 in the District 11-6A opener for both teams.
Midway falls to 0-3, 0-1, while Mansfield is now 2-2, 1-0.
It was a back-and-forth contest with both squads trading high school heavyweight punches. Mansfield senior running back Donerio Davenport scored what turned out to be the winning points on a 14-yard touchdown run with 7:38 left in the game.
But just as they had done twice in the second half, Midway appeared to have the answer. They started at their own 47-yard-line thanks to a long kickoff return by Ja’Kavien Hill.
From there, the Panthers moved steadily down the field. Senior quarterback Garrett Childers threw his third first down pass of the night to tight end Logan Mercer and rushed for another first down in the Tigers’ end of the field.
The key play of the game came on fourth-and-one at the Mansfield 31 with 4:37 left. Trailing by four, Midway had to go for a first down, but Childers was stopped behind the line of scrimmage on almost the exact same play he had converted on twice earlier in the game.
From there, Mansfield took over and ran out the clock for the victory. Davenport, who finished the game with 217 yards on 19 carries, got the final first down on a 19-yard carry to secure the victory.
Childers, who took every snap at center for Midway, kept the Panthers and their large group of fans who made the trip north from Hewitt, in the game. He twice found Jaylon Gibson for touchdown pass receptions in the second half.
The first was a 24-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead.
Davenport answered back with a 74-yard scoring run. Childers and Gibson hooked up once again of a 26-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter for a 24-21 lead which was good until Davenport scored his third touchdown of the night.
Childers finished with 10-of-20 for 119 yards passing and two touchdown. He had plenty of key runs, but will likely remember the one yard that fell short in the fourth quarter.
The Midway offense in the first half was a series of starts and stops. When it clicked it was what Panther fans had been accustomed to over years of 6A football success. When it stalled, not so much.
After an early Mansfield touchdown, on an 18-yard run around left end by Davenport, the Panthers got the ball back and drove determinedly down the field at Newsome Stadium. Senior quarterback Childers and running back Jaden Johnson did most of the damage in the first quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-three at the Mansfield 39-yard line, Midway coach Jeff Hulme, who coached here for eight yards, passed on a short punt and decided to go for a first down. Childers picked up four yards and the Panthers appeared to be in prime position, but on the very next play, he threw an interception when his receiver slipped down.
After an exchange of punts, Midway got the ball back at its own 20-yard line and began its most promising drive of the first half. On second down, Johnson broke up the middle, then cut down the right sideline for a 61-yard gain. He was pushed out of bounds at the nine-yard line and two plays later Childers scored from seven yards out on a quarterback draw for the tying touchdown.
Johnson collected 111 yards on 11 carries in the first half.
Mansfield appeared to be moving toward another score on the ensuing possession, but they were pushed back by fourth consecutive penalties, one of which wiped out a 58-yard scoring run by quarterback Hunt Young.
They appeared to have pinned Midway deep when they Nicholas Lucero launched a 63-yard punt which was downed at the Panthers three-yard-line.
But once again the Midway offense was put into high gear. They marched 82 yards in 15 plays in a drive which covered the last half of the first quarter and half of the second.
Childers threw an absolute strike to Zach Stewart for a 23-yard gain on the drive and the next pass in the end zone drew a pass interference call.
The Panthers got down to the Mansfield 20-yard-line, but when a Childers third down pass was knocked down close to the goal line, it was time for a field goal.
Maldonado was perfect on a 32-yard kick to give the Panthers one of their first leads in the new season, 10-7 with 2:37 left in the second half.
Mansfield got the ball back and moved smartly down the field right before halftime. A flea flicker trick pass play to quarterback Young got them to the three-yard line and two plays later, Young scored one a plunge up the middle for 14-10 halftime lead for the Tigers.
