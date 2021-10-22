 Skip to main content
Mansfield Lake Ridge 59, Waco High 13
high school football ROUNDUP

Mansfield Lake Ridge 59, Waco High 13

MANSFIELD — Kennen Miller accounted for four touchdowns before halftime as Lake Ridge engulfed the Lions in a District 11-6A contest.

Lake Ridge (2-6 overall, 2-3 district) shot out to a 42-7 halftime advantage, with Miller passing for three scores and running for another.

Waco High (0-8, 0-5) ran the ball effectively, but it couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles. LaMarcus McDonald carried 17 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, while Omarion Delao picked up 100 yards on 11 carries.

The Lions return home next week to face Waxahachie.

