Mansfield Timberview 76, University 0

Pushing aside any thoughts of this week’s frightening shooting at their school, the Mansfield Timberview Wolves pocketed a win over the winless Trojans at Waco ISD Stadium.

The game came just two days after a gunman opened fire on Timberview’s campus, leading to four people being injured.

As for the game, Timberview (3-3, 2-1 in District 5-5A Div. II) scored at will, and was able to empty the bench and get many of its reserves some action in the second half.

University (0-6, 0-3) suffered its second straight shutout loss. The Trojans will travel to Burleson next week.