Mansfield Timberview 76, University 0
high school football ROUNDUP

University

University players (front row, left to right) Terrell Davis, Paul Monrial, TyEric Bernal, Enrique Rangel, (back row) Joshua Greenwood, Isaiah Williams, Danny Botello and Brendan Dupree.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Pushing aside any thoughts of this week’s frightening shooting at their school, the Mansfield Timberview Wolves pocketed a win over the winless Trojans at Waco ISD Stadium.

The game came just two days after a gunman opened fire on Timberview’s campus, leading to four people being injured.

As for the game, Timberview (3-3, 2-1 in District 5-5A Div. II) scored at will, and was able to empty the bench and get many of its reserves some action in the second half.

University (0-6, 0-3) suffered its second straight shutout loss. The Trojans will travel to Burleson next week.

