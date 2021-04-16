Mark Bell retiring as China Spring AD after 23 years with district

China Spring athletic director Mark Bell will be retiring at the end of this semester after 23 years at the school, China Spring ISD superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner confirmed on Wednesday.

Bell was the Cougars head football coach and athletic director for 21 seasons before moving into a part-time athletic director role two years ago. His son Brian Bell took the reins as China Spring’s football coach at that time.

Mark Bell compiled a 171-79 record while leading the Cougars football program. He won a career total of 210 games, including head coaching stops at Rosebud-Lott, Clifton and Lampasas.

Faulkner said China Spring will keep the athletic director and football coach roles separate and is in the process of hiring a full-time AD. A hiring committee has narrowed the list of candidates to six finalists with interviews planned for later this month.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.