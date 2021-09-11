 Skip to main content
Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29
In Valley Mills, Marlin established a two-touchdown lead at halftime and held off a Valley Mills rally in the fourth quarter to win for the second straight week.

Bulldogs running back Trajon Butler gained more than 15 yards per carry and scored three times, while QB Desmond Woodson passed for 264 yards and another touchdown to fuel the Marlin offense.

The Bulldogs upped their record to 2-1 going into a steep challenge against Lexington next week.

Valley Mills QB Elandis Taylor passed for 222 yards and 3 TDs, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Eagles dropped to 1-2. Valley Mills hosts Hubbard on Friday.

