Marlin 47, Kerens 0
high school football ROUNDUP

MARLIN — Derion Gullette, one of the most prolific receivers in Central Texas, became one of Marlin’s most productive ball carriers on this night, helping the Bulldogs shut out the Bobcats in District 8-2A Div. I play.

Gullette finished off scoring drives with touchdown runs of 8, 5 and 4 yards as Marlin (5-3, 2-1) moved the ball at will. Desmond Woodson also got a chance to flash his strong arm, as he passed for a pair of early TDs, on a 31-yard strike to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and a 48-yard hookup with Trajon Butler.

