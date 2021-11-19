 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlin 48, Lindsay 7
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Marlin 48, Lindsay 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
high school football Marlin

Marlin's Ke'Untre Thomas (1), Derion Gullette (4), Kjah'marrey Wilson (40) back row Tydarren Harris (2) and Trajon Butler (0) are blazing a playoff trail.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

MANSFIELD — Marlin used a quick-strike attack to leave Lindsay behind, like a hitchhiker standing forlorn on the side of the road.

Marlin (9-3) scored 22 unanswered points in a wild 90-second span at the end of the second quarter to seize control. The Bulldogs move on in the Class 2A Division I playoffs to meet Tolar (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Alvarado.

After a mostly hardscrabble, low-scoring first half, Lindsay went up 7-6 on Clay Fuhrmann’s 1-yard plunge with 1:36 to play. But Marlin had an answer and then some. On the Bulldogs’ first play of the next possession, Desmond Woodson hit Trajon Butler on a swing pass, and Butler scooted 60 yards past the Lindsay defense for the TD.

Then on Lindsay’s next possession, Marlin’s Ty Bell scooped up a stray snap on a punt and darted into the end zone for another TD, with 36 seconds left in the half. Marlin went for the jugular, successfully recovering an onside kick before Woodson found Derion Gullette for a 35-yard scoring strike and a rapid-fire 28-7 halftime lead.

Lindsay had nothing left after that, as Marlin outscored the Knights, 20-0, in the second half, helped along by TD runs of 54 and 89 yards from Butler.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert