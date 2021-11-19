Marlin 48, Lindsay 7

MANSFIELD — Marlin used a quick-strike attack to leave Lindsay behind, like a hitchhiker standing forlorn on the side of the road.

Marlin (9-3) scored 22 unanswered points in a wild 90-second span at the end of the second quarter to seize control. The Bulldogs move on in the Class 2A Division I playoffs to meet Tolar (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Alvarado.

After a mostly hardscrabble, low-scoring first half, Lindsay went up 7-6 on Clay Fuhrmann’s 1-yard plunge with 1:36 to play. But Marlin had an answer and then some. On the Bulldogs’ first play of the next possession, Desmond Woodson hit Trajon Butler on a swing pass, and Butler scooted 60 yards past the Lindsay defense for the TD.

Then on Lindsay’s next possession, Marlin’s Ty Bell scooped up a stray snap on a punt and darted into the end zone for another TD, with 36 seconds left in the half. Marlin went for the jugular, successfully recovering an onside kick before Woodson found Derion Gullette for a 35-yard scoring strike and a rapid-fire 28-7 halftime lead.

Lindsay had nothing left after that, as Marlin outscored the Knights, 20-0, in the second half, helped along by TD runs of 54 and 89 yards from Butler.