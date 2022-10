In Marlin, the Bulldogs scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter to win their second straight game after an 0-3 start.

The Bulldogs scored two minutes into the game when Desmond Woodson threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Zha'mauryon Lofton before Mario Hopwood scored on a two-yard run to take a 13-0 lead.

Woodson threw an 80-yard scoring pass in the second quarter to Jeoffrey Mims and Caden Thomas-Judie returned a kickoff for a 73-yard score to stretch the halftime lead to 27-7.