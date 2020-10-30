Marlin 62, Axtell 24

MARLIN — The playoff-bound Marlin Bulldogs kept up a hot pace, stampeding the Longhorns in District 8-2A Div. I competition.

Tra Butler rushed for four touchdowns for Marlin (4-3, 3-1), which bounced back soundly from a 55-0 loss to Dawson last week. Butler scored on runs of 20, 80, 56 and 4 yards, and also added an interception on defense. Ty Harris chipped in a pair of TD runs for the Bulldogs.

Marlin scored the first 32 points of the game before Axtell (0-8, 0-4) mounted a nice comeback. The Longhorns scored three consecutive TDs in the second quarter, on a pair of Cory Sherrill runs and a 7-yard scoot from Trevor Brenner. The Brenner TD was helped out by a fumble recovery by the Axtell defense.

That made the score 32-18, but the Bulldogs didn’t buckle, outscoring Axtell, 30-6, the rest of the way.

Photo gallery