Marlin 76, Axtell 0

AXTELL — Desmond Woodson and the Bulldogs had a field day as they closed out the regular season in emphatic fashion, with a stampeding of the Longhorns.

Marlin (7-3, 4-1) will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of District 8-2A Div. I and will face Bosqueville in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

Woodson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Marlin, which never had to sweat this one. The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and led 56-0 at the half.

Zha’mauryon Lofton, always capable of a big play, intercepted a pair of passes for the Marlin defense. Axtell closed out its season at 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.