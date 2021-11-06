 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlin 76, Axtell 0
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Marlin 76, Axtell 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
high school football Marlin (copy)

Marlin’s Tydarren Harris (2), Trajon Butler (0), Ke’Untre Thomas (1), Derion Gullette (4) and Kjah’maurey Wilson (40) are back in the playoffs.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

AXTELL — Desmond Woodson and the Bulldogs had a field day as they closed out the regular season in emphatic fashion, with a stampeding of the Longhorns.

Marlin (7-3, 4-1) will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of District 8-2A Div. I and will face Bosqueville in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

Woodson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Marlin, which never had to sweat this one. The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and led 56-0 at the half.

Zha’mauryon Lofton, always capable of a big play, intercepted a pair of passes for the Marlin defense. Axtell closed out its season at 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert