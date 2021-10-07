Marlin Bulldogs rolling with pack of playmakers

It all adds up to a good start for Marlin. Bulldogs’ first-year coach Ruben Torres is on track to bring the school its first winning season since 2010.

And yet, Gullette believes the ceiling is much higher.

“We have a lot of weapons this year,” Gullette said. “We have a lot of people that came back to our team. I think we’re going to shock some people. We know we can make the playoffs. That’s a little goal. Our big goal is to go farther.”

Marlin will open district at Italy (3-2) on Friday. The Gladiators stomped the Bulldogs, 61-6, in 2020. But the Marlin players have put that result aside. They have a new coach and a new attitude.

Torres arrived in Central Texas in February, just in time for the hard freeze that swept the state. But once things thawed out, he and the Bulldogs went to work.

“The kids were great and the kids really deserve all the credit for the growth and the steps that they’ve taken,” Torres said. “You’re a Hispanic head coach, not from this area. I’m not familiar to them They gave me a fair shot and embraced me with an open mind.”

The Bulldogs players didn’t just go into the Torres-era blindly. Gullete said they got on their computers to figure out what he was all about.