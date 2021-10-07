Marlin Bulldogs rolling with pack of playmakers

MARLIN — Derion Gullette can see just how good his Marlin Bulldogs team can be.
So far this season, the Bulldogs have won three and dropped two. For a program that’s had a hard time getting back on its feet for a while, that’s a little bit of an indicator where Marlin might be headed.
In the last three games in particular, Marlin went on the road to beat Valley Mills, gave Lexington a battle for four quarters and rolled over Wortham. In doing so, the Bulldogs put an arsenal of playmakers on display.
Gullette, for example, is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver and linebacker. He’s the 51st-ranked prospect in Texas in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals. And he’s made plays to go along with his prospect status. Gullete caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago versus Wortham. On the season, he has 25 receptions for 606 yards with a 70-yard catch in the mix.
Gullette’s not a one-man show, though. Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson has a few options around him at running back and receiver. Slot back Trajon Butler has a long run of 70 yards and a long catch of 75. Running back Ty Harris has a 50-yard romp to his credit. Receiver Zha’Mauryon Lofton recently emerged as another playmaker. He caught three passes and turned them into 100 receiving yards against Wortham.
“I love it,” Woodson said. “I got people I can throw a real quick bubble and they can take it all the way.”
It all adds up to a good start for Marlin. Bulldogs’ first-year coach Ruben Torres is on track to bring the school its first winning season since 2010.
And yet, Gullette believes the ceiling is much higher.
“We have a lot of weapons this year,” Gullette said. “We have a lot of people that came back to our team. I think we’re going to shock some people. We know we can make the playoffs. That’s a little goal. Our big goal is to go farther.”
Marlin will open district at Italy (3-2) on Friday. The Gladiators stomped the Bulldogs, 61-6, in 2020. But the Marlin players have put that result aside. They have a new coach and a new attitude.
Torres arrived in Central Texas in February, just in time for the hard freeze that swept the state. But once things thawed out, he and the Bulldogs went to work.
“The kids were great and the kids really deserve all the credit for the growth and the steps that they’ve taken,” Torres said. “You’re a Hispanic head coach, not from this area. I’m not familiar to them They gave me a fair shot and embraced me with an open mind.”
The Bulldogs players didn’t just go into the Torres-era blindly. Gullete said they got on their computers to figure out what he was all about.
“At first a lot of us were unsure. We didn’t know his history,” Gullette said. “But then once we did our research and saw he came from El Paso and built a successful team, we saw he was for real and bought in.”
A weird start could have derailed what Torres was building in Marlin. The Bulldogs put 12 fumbles on the ground in their season opener against Riesel and lost eight of them. Torres described it like it was an episode of the Twilight Zone.
But nobody freaked out. Marlin went to work on basic ball security and bounced back the next week by defeating San Antonio Pieper, 42-0. From there, the Bulldogs have made steady improvements.
Woodson, a junior, has played a key role by bringing stability to the quarterback position. Although he came from Everman where he played wide receiver, Woodson is a quarterback at heart with roots in Marlin. His uncle is former Bulldog, Missouri and NFL receiver Danario Alexander.
Like any quarterback, Woodson is adept at finding a big target like Gullette. But as the season has progressed, so has the Bulldog QB’s vision.
“Early in the year, and even in practice, Derion was definitely his safety valve and understandably so,” Torres said. “But what he learned very quickly is guys are going to start double-teaming Derion. He had to start distributing the ball to Butler, who is a matchup nightmare, and getting the other guys involved.”
As a result, Marlin has the kind of dynamic offense that can turn an opposing coach’s stomach. Going into district play, the Bulldogs have produced more than 460 yards of offense per game with a 60-40 split between the passing and rushing game.
What’s left to see is how far it will take them.
“I feel honestly we can get 10 times better than what we are now,” Gullette said. “The Lexington game we came out perfect, but we weren’t able to finish the game. As we moved forward from that game, our biggest motto was start fast and finish strong. As the season has gone on, we’ve been able to play more complete games.”