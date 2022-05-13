Marlin Bulldogs run down a haul of state track and field meet medals

AUSTIN — The Marlin boys’ 4x100-meter relay team waited to go up to the medal stand at the UIL State Track Meet with steely, possibly angry looks on their faces.

It just shows how far the Bulldogs have raised expectations in the last year.

The Marlin sprint relay earned the silver medal with a time of 42.12 seconds on Friday evening at Myers Stadium

The Bulldogs’ squad — Jeoffrey Mims, Trajon Butler, I’Aire Kee and Derion Gullete — improved on their regional time by .45 of a second, a huge jump in the 4x100. But Refugio anchor leg Ernest Campbell caught Gullette on the home stretch and the Bobcats claimed the gold medal at 41.93.

Still, Gullette summoned some perspective after the Marlin team all had silver medals around their necks.

“Going into this season, we knew we were good, but it took a whole lot of work to get to this point,” Gullette said. “We’re just happy we’re here.”

The Bulldogs sent Butler and the boys’ 4x200 relay to state in 2021, but didn’t bring home a medal. Athletic director Ruben Torres, who arrived in the winter of 2021 and led Marlin to an 11-4 record and the state semifinals in football last fall, made a commitment to track when he got to the school.

The Bulldogs showed that by qualifying two relays and three individuals for state this year.

Marlin collected another medal in the 4x200 as the same four sprinters stepped on the track again.

Running in Lane 3, Marlin made up the stagger through the first three legs. Gullette surged near the lead on the final turn and appeared close to being even with Campbell as they headed into the straightaway. But the Refugio anchor pulled away to finish ahead of the pack at 1:29.09. Timpson anchor leg Ja’Voskieon Howard leaned just in front of Gullette at the finish line and the Bears took second at 1:28.88 with Marlin finishing third at 1:28.93.

Earlier in the day, Marlin junior Praiyer Jones launched the shot on his final throw, propelling him to a gold medal in the shot put.

Jones was in second place going into the last round as Shiner’s Douglas Brooks had the top mark at 56 feet. But Jones tossed the rock 56-8.25 in the last round to win the event.

The Bulldogs scored 42 points to tie Timpson for the team bronze medal.

Hamilton duo puts on a show

Hamilton’s Caleb Lengefeld started the day with a gold medal as he ran to victory in the 3,200. Lengefeld finished more than 17 seconds ahead of the pack as he posted a time of 9:27.20. Brackettville’s Abraham Morales was second at 9:44.91.

Lengefeld and Bulldogs teammate Taylor Long put their stamp on the 800. Long won the grueling race with a time of 1:57.01 and Lengefeld took bronze at 1:59.20.

Long kept it going by winning gold in the 400. He held off Kasen Jeitz of Centerville by .02 of a second for first place. Long posted a time of 49.12

Lengefeld then capped the Bulldogs’ day by running to a silver medal in the 1,600. He led for much of the race, but Wolfe City’s Caden Thurman moved to the front in the final turn. Thurman finished in 4:22.00, 1.32 seconds in front of Lengefeld.

Even so, Long, Lengefeld and Dawson Melde, who finished fifth in the 3,200, combined to score 47 points, which gave the Bulldogs the team silver medal.

Eagle flies to second place in pole vault

Bruceville-Eddy senior pole vaulter Billy Eaton made it down to the final two in the boys’ 2A event. He and Anthony Meacham from Woodsboro were the only two vaulters to attempt 15 feet, 6 inches. Eaton came close on his first try, which ended up being his best run at it, but clipped the bar.

Meacham, the 2021 gold medalist, cleared 15-6 as his winning mark. Eaton, who set a Bruceville-Eddy school record at 16-0 at the regional meet, claimed a state meet silver medal at 15-0.

Eaton’s grandfather, Bill Farmer, was a longtime track and field coach at Midway.

“He’s the one that got me into it, he’s coached me ever since I was young,” Eaton said. “I learned everything from him. He taught me how to start, how to jump.”

Jumpy Cougar wins silver

Rosebud-Lott sophomore Jamarquis Johnson has a silver medal to show for his first time at the state track and field meet.

Johnson unleashed a jump of 23-2.75 on his final turn in the long jump lane. That mark beat his previous best (23-0.5 at regionals) by a couple of inches, and put him in second place. Johnson was just half an inch behind Izaha Jones of Normangee (23-3.25) for the 2A boys’ long jump gold medal.

Johnson set the tone in the event on Friday morning as he had the best opening jump at 21-4.25.

“It just got me started a little bit, got the jitters out,” he said. “I’ve never been here before, so I was kind of nervous. But it was a good experience.”

