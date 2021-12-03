Marlin chases Crawford to reach state semifinals for first time since '03

“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle with the kids we had out and the injuries we had,” he said. “But (Marlin is) a talented football team, they have talent all over the field. Our kids played hard we just shot ourselves in the foot a couple times early, and gave up a couple big plays we shouldn’t have.”

The first of those big plays was a 58-yard touchdown run by Trajon Butler with 4:49 left in the opening quarter to give the Bulldogs (11-3) a 6-0 lead with the failed extra point.

It was sign of things to come as the Bulldogs, after throwing an interception on their opening possession, scored on four straight first-half possessions for a 26-0 halftime lead, with the final touchdown coming with 11 seconds left in the half.

“Our goal is to score first and go up on people,” Torres said. “Our game plan was to go up and establish the run. Once we got up three scores it was time to run the ball, but then we got that opportunity right before the half.”