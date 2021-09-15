 Skip to main content
Marlin coach Torres wins DCTF honor
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Marlin coach Torres wins DCTF honor

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football singled out first-year Marlin head coach Ruben Torres as the Class 2A Coach of the Week this week.

Ruben Torres (copy)

Ruben Torres

Torres has guided the Bulldogs to a 2-1 record so far this season and back-to-back wins against San Antonio Pieper and Valley Mills.

On Friday, Marlin held off a Valley Mills rally to claim a 34-29 victory on the road. The Bulldogs stay on the road when they go to Lexington this week.

