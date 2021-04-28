Marlin girls claim regional track team title

PALESTINE — Marlin’s girls were the big winner at the Region III-2A Track and Field Championships, as the Lady Bulldogs powered to the team title with a 70-point effort.
Marlin strutted its stuff in the relays, winning the 4x100 race (50.02) and taking gold in the 4x200 (1:45.78) as well.
Marlin’s Aniya Williams clocked in at 26.79 seconds in the 200 to finish second and punch her ticket to state. Williams is one of the best basketball players in the area, but obviously her athletic talents are not limited to the court.
Marlin senior Taliyah Davis won the 100 hurdles title in a time of 16.19 seconds. She also advanced to state in the triple jump, finishing second with a best of 35-33/4.
Axtell sophomore Karis Dieterich was a double state qualifier, finishing second in the 1,600 race with a time of 5:45.69, behind only Mattie Burns of Martins Mill (5:43.92). Then Dieterich flipped the script with a win over Burns in the 3,200, running 12:38.48.
Bremond’s D’Miyah Griffin captured a silver in the 100 with a time of 13.14 to advance to state.
In the throws, Bosqueville’s Ashlyn Zander advanced to state in two events. She turned in a second-place regional effort in the shot put, throwing 39-6. Then she added gold in the discus with a best heave of 116-10.
On the boys’ side, Central Texas also sent a slew of qualifiers on to state.
Bosqueville sophomore Jaxson Bray cleared 14-0 in the pole vault for the regional title, moving on to state for the first time after 2020’s meet was a scratch. His teammate, Bulldogs senior Carson Skeeler, picked up the long jump title with a best of 21-10.
In the triple jump, Dawson’s Ja’Mariyea Hamilton soared to gold with a top leap of 44-33/4.
Marlin sophomore Trajon Butler came in second in the 100 to advance, running 11.22 to finish within a whisker of Kerens’ Jarod Brackens (11.21). Butler also helped Marlin’s 4x100 relay advance with a second-place finish.
Mart and Marlin went 1-2 in a hotly contested 4x200 relay to both reserve their rooms in Austin, at 1:30.24 and 1:30.90, respectively.
Mart’s Kei’Shawn Clater moved on to state in the 200, finishing second to Brackens with a time of 23.08.
Axtell’s Luke Leathers tossed a personal-best 145-8 in the discus to finish second and advance.
Crawford freshman Huston Powers made the most of his first regional meet, advancing with a second-place finish in the 400 at 50.91 seconds.
Rapoport’s Rene Rodriguez motored to a time of 4:51.71 to finish second in the 1,600 and qualify for state. He just missed being a double qualifier, as he was third in the 3,200.