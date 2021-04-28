Marlin girls claim regional track team title

PALESTINE — Marlin’s girls were the big winner at the Region III-2A Track and Field Championships, as the Lady Bulldogs powered to the team title with a 70-point effort.

Marlin strutted its stuff in the relays, winning the 4x100 race (50.02) and taking gold in the 4x200 (1:45.78) as well.

Marlin’s Aniya Williams clocked in at 26.79 seconds in the 200 to finish second and punch her ticket to state. Williams is one of the best basketball players in the area, but obviously her athletic talents are not limited to the court.

Marlin senior Taliyah Davis won the 100 hurdles title in a time of 16.19 seconds. She also advanced to state in the triple jump, finishing second with a best of 35-33/4.

Axtell sophomore Karis Dieterich was a double state qualifier, finishing second in the 1,600 race with a time of 5:45.69, behind only Mattie Burns of Martins Mill (5:43.92). Then Dieterich flipped the script with a win over Burns in the 3,200, running 12:38.48.

Bremond’s D’Miyah Griffin captured a silver in the 100 with a time of 13.14 to advance to state.