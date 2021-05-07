Marlin girls run to golden finish at UIL state track meet

AUSTIN — Central Texas track fans saw a lot of purple and gold cross the finish line on the second day of the UIL Track and Field Championships.
The Marlin girls 4x200-meter relay team won the Class 2A state championship, adding to the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 silver medal and the Mart Panthers’ boys 4x100 and 4x200 silvers on Friday at Myers Stadium.
The relay success propelled both the Mart boys and Marlin girls to third-place finishes in the team standings.
Marlin’s Kendra Hayes, Aniya Williams, Taliyah Davis and Messiah McGowan turned in a time of 1:43.55 to win the gold medal in a tight 4x200 race. McGowan crossed the line just .07 seconds before Savanna Camacho of Haskell. With no room for mistakes, Davis said solid handoffs led to the victory.
“We definitely had great teamwork,” she said. “We worked harder this week than we have all year, and it paid off.”
In the 4x100, Aleighseyah Washington, Davis, Hayes and Williams — all Marlin seniors — clocked a season-best time of 48.56 seconds. Hayes said the stiff competition brought out their best.
“We got pushed,” she said. “It feels great.”
Running just a few minutes after she took part in the relay, Davis captured bronze in the 100 Hurdles with a 15:43.
The four Mart 4x100 silver medalists — Robert Hickman, Kei’Shawn Clater, Klyderion Campbell and Dillon Lundy — also set a new season-best mark with a 42.35. Lundy credited the team’s coaches for helping them run their best race on the biggest stage.
“Our coach made us work hard every day,” he said. “He never took it easy on us, and I am glad he didn’t. It feels awesome.”
In the 4x200 boys relay, Clater and Hickman were joined by two different teammates — Brandon Lundy and De’Traevion Medlock — but the result was similar as they grabbed another silver medal. The Panther sprinters clocked in at 1:28.67 to add to the hardware collection.
Cooper Ewing of Valley Mills took part in one of the closest races of the day. He finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.89, just .02 behind Panhandle’s Alex Thompson. Ewing made up a lot of ground on closing stretch.
Also, with 15 athletes, Hamilton had a strong showing at state, and one Bulldog, Taylor Long, struck gold. He finished first in the boys 800 with a 1:58:19.
Bosqueville senior Ashlyn Zander made her third appearance at the state meet and went home with a bronze medal in the final event of her high school career.
Zander threw the shot 40 feet, 3.75 inches for personal record. Cushing’s Sa’Niya Fowler won the event with a mark of 42-10.25.