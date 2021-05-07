Marlin girls run to golden finish at UIL state track meet

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The four Mart 4x100 silver medalists — Robert Hickman, Kei’Shawn Clater, Klyderion Campbell and Dillon Lundy — also set a new season-best mark with a 42.35. Lundy credited the team’s coaches for helping them run their best race on the biggest stage.

“Our coach made us work hard every day,” he said. “He never took it easy on us, and I am glad he didn’t. It feels awesome.”

In the 4x200 boys relay, Clater and Hickman were joined by two different teammates — Brandon Lundy and De’Traevion Medlock — but the result was similar as they grabbed another silver medal. The Panther sprinters clocked in at 1:28.67 to add to the hardware collection.

Cooper Ewing of Valley Mills took part in one of the closest races of the day. He finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.89, just .02 behind Panhandle’s Alex Thompson. Ewing made up a lot of ground on closing stretch.

Also, with 15 athletes, Hamilton had a strong showing at state, and one Bulldog, Taylor Long, struck gold. He finished first in the boys 800 with a 1:58:19.

Bosqueville senior Ashlyn Zander made her third appearance at the state meet and went home with a bronze medal in the final event of her high school career.