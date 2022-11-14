Marlin ISD Superintendent receives UIL suspension

Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued a two-year suspension and public reprimand from the University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday.

Henson was ejected from Marlin's 33-20 loss to Crawford on Oct. 7 for going onto the field to argue with officials about a clock issue.

Henson told the UIL during Monday's meeting that he only entered the field as an advocate for his coaches, who he claimed were being ignored, and that he was cursed at by a game official.

Henson received a suspension from sideline access and game administrator duties at school district events and will have to serve two years of probation for violation of Section 51 (a)(3), School District Personnel Violations. This section involves an “ejection or receipt of two 15-yard penalties in football during one contest,” according to the UIL website.

The District 8-2A Div. I executive committee, made up of superintendents in Marlin's football district, earlier voted unanimously to send the case on to the UIL State Executive Committee, leading to Monday's ruling.