Marlin making historic playoff run

MARLIN – Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
Long lines of cars from this town of 6,000 have followed the Bulldogs as they’ve traveled to Robinson, Mansfield, Alvarado and Belton to win Class 2A Division I playoff games.
Next stop is Weatherford where the Bulldogs will face 14-0 Hawley in the state semifinals at 7 p.m at Kangaroo Stadium. Thursday. Marlin is making its deepest playoff run since 2003, and longtime Marlin residents are happy to go along for the ride.
“The whole town is losing their mind right now, and that includes me,” said Howard Manigo, a 1979 Marlin graduate who played football for the Bulldogs. “It’s like a parade going out of town. Everybody’s on the road, just waving at them and cheering them on, the whole community. It brings the whole community together, it really does.”
The city has needed something good to happen after Marlin ISD was in danger of shutting down after years of failure to meet Texas Education Agency academic standards.
Marlin hired Dr. Darryl Henson from Cedar Hill ISD as superintendent in May 2020 in an effort to get the school district back in good standing.
When the Marlin football head coaching job opened earlier this year, Henson recommended Ruben Torres, a coach he knew well from his time as a school administrator in El Paso.
“He was the head coach at Ysleta High School and El Dorado High School, and I was the principal at Parkland High School,” Henson said. “We were in the same city on opposite sides, and Coach Torres won every time we played against them. Sometimes you have to join them.”
Drawing the 41-year-old Torres to Marlin wasn’t a hard sell because he saw the potential of the Bulldogs football team.
Though he helped El Paso Franklin reach the playoffs three times as offensive coordinator and made four previous playoff trips in six years as head coach at El Dorado and Ysleta high schools, he wanted to move to Central Texas because of the impressive caliber of high school football throughout the area.
“I’ve always wanted to compete against the best,” Torres said. “El Paso is so spread out with the amount of high schools there, you’re going to top out for the most part in the first or second round, especially Class 6A. You might get to the second round or the third, but that’s kind of your ceiling. I wanted to see how good I really was as a coach.”
Before Torres was hired in February, Marlin had seen numerous players transfer to other schools because of the uncertainty surrounding the school district.
But the players returning for the 2021 season could quickly tell Torres would provide considerable leadership and had the experience to build a good program after Marlin's 4-5 finish in 2020 that ended with a 72-8 loss to Bosqueville in the opening round of the playoffs.
“He came in with a winning mentality, a winning mindset, and he told us his vision, and we all just bought into it, and here we are now,” said Marlin outside linebacker Derion Gullette. “It’s kind of crazy because going into the season we knew we were going to be good, but we didn’t really understand at the time how good we could be. So we stuck to the process, kept grinding, and took practice serious.”
The Bulldogs split their first six games, including a 23-21 loss to Italy to open District 8-2A play. But they’ve since won eight straight games, including a 54-20 playoff-opening win over Bosqueville to avenge last year’s loss.
In the last three weeks, the Bulldogs have romped to a 48-7 win over Lindsay, a 52-36 win over Tolar, and last week’s 26-6 win over No. 4 Crawford to improve to 11-3 and earn a spot in the state semifinals.
While Crawford had some key players out with injuries, Marlin took control from the start and beat the tradition-rich Pirates.
“I had obviously never played against Crawford,” Torres said. “But I know Crawford’s history. I think Crawford’s earned the right to intimidate people by their name. I thought it was a mental hurdle for our kids. Our kids didn’t back down at all and they went out there with a lot of confidence.”
Junior Trajon Butler gave the Bulldogs a quick spark by breaking away for a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. That wasn’t surprising since Butler has been a multiple threat all season by making 59 catches for 1,371 yards and 18 scores and rushing 47 times for 776 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“He’s definitely our most explosive and dynamic player,” Torres said. “He does things that you think you’re playing a video game with him. At the beginning of the year, we knew he had to touch the ball. We had to find different ways to get him the ball, whether that’s at slot receiver, outside receiver or running back.”
Desmond Woodson has given the Bulldogs great leadership at quarterback as he’s thrown for 3,450 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 620 yards and four scores.
“I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of him, just to see his maturation and his command and confidence in the offense now,” Torres said. “We’ve really been able, especially in the playoffs, to open up the playbook. Early in the year, we were bringing him along slow. But he’s really taken off.”
Ty Harris has been Marlin’s top rusher with 1,154 yards, while Gullette is a major threat at receiver as he’s made 62 catches for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-3, 220-pound junior is being heavily recruited by Power 5 schools as a linebacker as he’s made 116 tackles with five for loss.
Tremayne Richardson is a force on the defensive line with 29 tackles for loss. But nobody has played better for the Marlin defense than freshman linebacker Ty Bell, who has recorded a team-high 186 tackles with 16 for loss.
“We had an injury in the first quarter of the first game at inside linebacker, and Ty had to go in,” Torres said. “Right off the bat, Ty started making plays and he never looked back. In fact, going into the playoffs, we voted as coaches (team) captains, and he was unanimously voted as a freshman to be a team captain. He is probably our most vocal leader as a freshman.”
The Bulldogs have made their memorable run without Jaray Bledsoe, a four-star 6-4, 270-pound defensive line prospect who was denied varsity eligibility by the UIL in August after transferring from Bremond. Bledsoe is verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns.
Torres is loving the success the Bulldogs are having this year, but he didn't think he’d be a coach after growing up in El Paso and graduating from UTEP in 2002. Straight out of college, he took a job as a government contractor in Iraq for 17 months, but gravitated toward coaching when he attended one of his brother Mark’s practices after returning home to El Paso.
“When I got back from overseas, obviously I had a good amount of money in my pocket,” Torres said. “I was young but everybody was working, and I was sitting at home by myself. I started going to his practices, and he was having fun. So I decided I would just be a math teacher until a pharmaceutical job came up.
“I took a seventh grade math job, and about two weeks into it, they asked me to coach girls’ basketball, and I was just addicted to coaching after that. The next year, I got my first high school football job as a freshman coach at Ysleta.”
Mark Torres is now the head coach at El Paso Pebble Hills High School and brother Matthew Torres is offensive coordinator at Houston Sharpstown. The family has gotten a chance to bond during Marlin's playoff run.
“My dad lives in Arlington, so he’s come to all the playoff games and also to the regular season games,” Torres said. “Both brothers were at the playoff game last week. We’re all coaches and it’s nice to be able to share this with them. I know they’re very proud of me.”
Henson has seen how Marlin ISD and the community have gravitated to the football team and given people a rallying point. Fans filled the home stands throughout the season and they're packing Texas roads to make playoff games.
“There has been a rejuvenation of the Marlin Bulldog spirit,” Henson said. “The sense of community pride and spirit has multiplied to where our fans travel. Just as the students and myself are out and about the community, the love and appreciation of what it means to bring that Bulldog spirit is back to the city of Marlin.”
Henson has seen considerable academic progress across Marlin ISD and is hopeful that the district can regain local control of academics. A highly successful football season has contributed to Marlin's academic progress.
“Currently, we are under a TEA conservatorship,” Henson said. “So within this next school year, we want to regain local control, and show Central Texas, the Waco region, and the state that Marlin ISD truly is the district of choice. Any time you have a successful football season, it’s going to help academically. Our students are getting to class on time, our A and B honor roll has tripled in numbers at the elementary, middle school and high school."
Since most of his players are underclassmen, Torres thought next year Marlin would thrive after getting his program established this season. But the Bulldogs are a year ahead of schedule.
“I think the kids have been wanting to win for a long time,” Torres said. “The hard part for these guys, especially our seniors, is I’m their third head coach in four years. So to come and get them to buy in, I think that was going to be our biggest battle. But they’ve bought in relatively quickly, and I think now they know they’re good and they believe that.”