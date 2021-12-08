Marlin making historic playoff run

But the players returning for the 2021 season could quickly tell Torres would provide considerable leadership and had the experience to build a good program after Marlin's 4-5 finish in 2020 that ended with a 72-8 loss to Bosqueville in the opening round of the playoffs.

“He came in with a winning mentality, a winning mindset, and he told us his vision, and we all just bought into it, and here we are now,” said Marlin outside linebacker Derion Gullette. “It’s kind of crazy because going into the season we knew we were going to be good, but we didn’t really understand at the time how good we could be. So we stuck to the process, kept grinding, and took practice serious.”

The Bulldogs split their first six games, including a 23-21 loss to Italy to open District 8-2A play. But they’ve since won eight straight games, including a 54-20 playoff-opening win over Bosqueville to avenge last year’s loss.

In the last three weeks, the Bulldogs have romped to a 48-7 win over Lindsay, a 52-36 win over Tolar, and last week’s 26-6 win over No. 4 Crawford to improve to 11-3 and earn a spot in the state semifinals.

While Crawford had some key players out with injuries, Marlin took control from the start and beat the tradition-rich Pirates.