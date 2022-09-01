Marlin, Mart face off in top-10 matchup Thursday night

No. 10 Marlin (0-1) at No. 2 Mart (1-0)

Breakdown: It’s safe to say that Mart will enter the weekend with a bit of a spring in its step, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers will let their guard down against Marlin. Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman noted that while they had to be doing some things right after posting a 54-0 win against Paris Chisum, his team still has work to do.

“It’ll be totally different than what we played last week,” Hoffman said. “You know, Marlin, a semifinal team from last year, they spread you out and get the ball to their playmakers. They've got tons of speed. It’ll be a challenge to match that speed. So, we’re hoping that we’re up for the test and it should be a fun night.”

The Bulldogs are looking at things from the opposite side of the aisle, having dropped the season opener, 48-31, to Crockett. Marlin head coach Ruben Torres is looking to have a clean game on both sides of the ball against a well-organized and physical team in Mart.

“Their offensive and defensive lines really stand out,” Torres said. “I know Coach Hoffman has gone on record as saying this could be, when it's all said and done, the two best offensive and defensive lines he's ever had, and when you watch them on film that definitely shows up without question.”

Both teams will have one less day to prepare for each other, however, as a shortage in officials has moved the game up to Thursday, to be played at 8 p.m. after a 4:30 junior varsity contest. Marlin will also lose its home field advantage with Mart taking over hosting duties.

“It’s not Mart’s fault and it’s not Marlin’s fault,” Torres said. “Logistically, just with the JV game being played and the availability of the officials we had to move it to Thursday. It is what it is. We don’t ever want to cheat kids out of a game and not having them go out there and not have the ability to compete.”