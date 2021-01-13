 Skip to main content
Marlin narrowing search for new coach
Marlin narrowing search for new coach

Marlin is drawing closer to hiring its new head football coach and assistant athletic director.

Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said in an email this week that he plans to make a recommendation to the school board Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ next coach. David Haynes Jr. stepped down from that role in November after Marlin’s 2020 season ended. The Bulldogs went 4-5 and made the Class 2A Div. I playoffs, falling to Bosqueville in the bi-district round.

