Marlin narrowing search for new coach

Marlin is drawing closer to hiring its new head football coach and assistant athletic director.
Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said in an email this week that he plans to make a recommendation to the school board Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ next coach. David Haynes Jr. stepped down from that role in November after Marlin’s 2020 season ended. The Bulldogs went 4-5 and made the Class 2A Div. I playoffs, falling to Bosqueville in the bi-district round.
COMING THIS WEEKEND
Which Central Texas football players and coaches reigned supreme in 2020? Find out this weekend when the Tribune-Herald reveals its annual Super Centex teams — beginning with the Super Centex Six-Man Team on Saturday, followed by the Super Centex team on Sunday.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.