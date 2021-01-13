Marlin narrowing search for new coach

Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said in an email this week that he plans to make a recommendation to the school board Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ next coach. David Haynes Jr. stepped down from that role in November after Marlin’s 2020 season ended. The Bulldogs went 4-5 and made the Class 2A Div. I playoffs, falling to Bosqueville in the bi-district round.