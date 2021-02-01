Marlin plucks Ruben Torres as new football coach from El Paso area

Marlin ISD looked westward to bring in its new head football coach and assistant athletic director, as the school district announced the hiring of Ruben Torres on Monday.

Torres comes to Marlin from El Paso Franklin High School, where he was offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Franklin made the playoffs in each of Torres’ three years leading the team’s offense. He also spent six combined seasons at El Paso El Dorado and El Paso Ysleta as a head coach, compiling a 35-29 record with four playoff trips and a pair of district championships.

In a statement, Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson praised Torres’ “football expertise, demonstrated values, and forward-thinking vision.”

Torres is a native of El Paso and graduate of Irvin High School there. He has a bachelor’s degree from UTEP.

He takes over a Marlin team that went 4-5 and made the Class 2A bi-district playoffs in 2020 under former coach David Haynes Jr.

Marlin ISD will hold a meet-and-greet event with Torres on Feb. 8.