Marlin pulls together, blasts past Rio Vista for bi-district win, 38-7

WEST — It was messy at times but Marlin pulled off the win, defeating Rio Vista, 38-7, on Friday to become bi-district champions for the second-straight season. The Bulldogs (7-4) will take on Tolar next week in the Class 2A Div. I area playoffs.

Sixth time was the charm as the Bulldogs refused to kick for the extra point all night on account of the wind. But it wasn’t until Desmond Woodson broke through on a QB keep after a 10-yard touchdown run by Trajon Butler halfway through the final quarter did Marlin get its two-point conversion.

Despite gaining excellent field position on the following punt and collecting back-to-back pass interference calls in their favor, the Eagles were thwarted from reaching the end zone, even from six yards away as Roderick Sulters picked off Taylor Pritchett well inside the dark turf of the south end of the field.

Marlin was able to eat up the final five minutes to seal the victory.

The Bulldogs basically gifted Rio Vista its only score of the night, turning it over on downs on the first drive of the game from the Bulldog 30. The Eagles needed just two plays as Pritchett strode in from 22 yards away for the touchdown and then aced the PAT.

Marlin tried to go on fourth down once more after a long drive that saw Woodson hit Zha’Mauryon Lofton with a 19-yard pass to pull Marlin into Rio Vista territory before going on a 21-yard QB keeper. But the Bulldogs had to overcome a loss of yardage on and were halted two yards away from a first down.

Marlin’s defense bore down as Praiyer Jones and Sulters led the Bulldogs to a three-and-out. Pritchett, however, made sure Marlin would start deep down on the other side of the field by driving a 57-yard punt.

After trading punts leading into the final minute of the first quarter, the Bulldogs overcame a flag for blindside block on the return that had them starting the drive at their 19-yard line. Woodson picked up seven yards on a keeper, being forced out of bound on the run. Then Ty Bell put his wheels into hyperdrive with a 57-yard run allowing Marlin to begin the second quarter within the red zone.

Following a short pass to Lofton, Mario Hopwood punched in the Bulldog’s first score of the night with a 14-yard dash. To avoid kicking against the wind, Marlin went for two put was unable to execute.

The Eagles went on a hefty nine-play drive but turned it over on downs as what seemed to be a first down pass but Pritchett was already out of bounds when he let go of the ball on 4th-and-long. But Rio Vista got the ball back almost immediately, recovering a fumble at midfield.

It was a short-lived gain for the Eagles. Bell wrapped up Pritchett well enough to start the next drive that the dazed QB fumbled on the next play, allowing Jordan Womack to recover for Marlin.

Woodson hit Lofton with a 27-yard shot to put the Bulldogs inside the 10 then he found Butler with a 7-yarder for the score. Marlin went for two but was halted when they tried to sneak in under the center.

But it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to score again. Playing a poorly timed game of hot potato on fourth down, a pitch from Pritchett to Brandt Fowler to Tyler Hinds ended with a turnover on downs thanks to Womack and Bell.

Woodson took a 4-yard keeper to start the drive and then hit Lofton with a short pass which the senior ran in 22 yards for the touchdown, strong-arming a defender out of his path along the way. There was once again no extra points on yet another failed two-point conversion.

To close out the half, Forced another turnover on downs. After an incomplete pass, Woodson hit Lofton once more for about 23 yards and Lofton blasted off another 50 for the score.