Marlin’s Aniya Williams champions a dirty-work milestone

Rebounding isn’t a particularly sexy stat. It’s the residue left by the dirty-work player, the lunch pail toter.

But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be celebrated.

Marlin’s Aniya Williams recently yanked down her 1,500th career rebound, a staggering number to say the least. Williams, a 6-1 senior post, has averaged double-figure boards for every season of her four-year varsity career for the Lady Bulldogs, with a career average of 12.4 caroms per night. This year she’s bringing in 13.4 rebounds an outing to go with averages of 17.1 points, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks.

“To me, anybody that does a feat like that at that kind of constancy shows a lot of determination,” said Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette, who doubles as Williams’ proud father. “Rebounding is a want-to stat. When you speak to college coaches, they’ll sometimes tell a player not to shoot so much or that they need to pass more or less. But they’ll never tell a kid not to rebound as much.”

Williams has gathered double-figure rebounding totals in all but one of Marlin’s 17 games this season. In that one — a 41-21 win over Axtell on Jan. 22 — she still played plenty tough, accumulating 17 points, seven boards, 10 steals and three blocks. She’ll take that workmanlike effort to South Carolina-Upstate after signing with that NCAA Division I school in November.

