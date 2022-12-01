 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine

Ty'Raun Bell (copy)

Ty’Raun Bell of Marlin has been invited to participate in the National High School Football Combine in Frisco.

In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads.

Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of a wide range of scouts.

Bell made 122 tackles this season for the Bulldogs, including 70 solo stops. He also added nine tackles for losses, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, plus 413 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense. The 5-10, 195-pound linebacker was the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021 as a freshman.

Here are the X-factors for China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott as they head into the fourth round of the playoffs. 

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Where are the X-factors for the area's remaining playoff teams, Abbott, China Spring, Crawford and Mart? Team Trib breaks it down on this week's podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever podcasts are found.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

