Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine

In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads.

Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of a wide range of scouts.

Bell made 122 tackles this season for the Bulldogs, including 70 solo stops. He also added nine tackles for losses, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, plus 413 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense. The 5-10, 195-pound linebacker was the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021 as a freshman.