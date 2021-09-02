Marlin’s Bledsoe looking ahead to UT

The next time Jaray Bledsoe puts on his uniform on game day, it could be for the Texas Longhorns.
Last week, Bledsoe lost an appeal to the UIL to be eligible to play for Marlin this season. He transferred 18 miles down the road from Bremond over the summer, but the district executive committee flagged him for moving for athletic reasons and the UIL denied an appeal.
This week, Bledsoe, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman and a four-star college prospect, committed to Texas. Marlin coach Ruben Torres said, at this point, Bledsoe will not play for the Bulldogs this season and is preparing to graduate in December and enroll early in Austin.
