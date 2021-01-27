Marlin still conducting football coach interviews

Marlin ISD had hoped to have a new football coach in place by now, but that process is ongoing.
Marlin Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a recent email that the school board has decided to re-conduct interviews with coaching candidates on Saturday. The board is hopeful that a lone finalist will then be selected and announced on Monday.
The Marlin post opened after David Haynes Jr. opted not to return following the 2020 season, his second season leading the Bulldogs.
