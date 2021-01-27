 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlin still conducting football coach interviews
0 comments

Marlin still conducting football coach interviews

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawrence Gullette, Marlin

Marlin girls basketball coach Lawrence Gullette, here coaching his team at the state tournament in 2018, said that for the most part he doesn't mind the UIL's decision to use neutral sites in the playoffs until the state finals.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Marlin ISD had hoped to have a new football coach in place by now, but that process is ongoing.

Marlin Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a recent email that the school board has decided to re-conduct interviews with coaching candidates on Saturday. The board is hopeful that a lone finalist will then be selected and announced on Monday.

The Marlin post opened after David Haynes Jr. opted not to return following the 2020 season, his second season leading the Bulldogs.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert