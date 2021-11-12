Marlin turns the tables on Bosqueville for playoff payback, 54-20

Butler ran one in from the two after Marlin forced a turnover-on-downs and Woodson found Lofton again from 23 yards out, putting Marlin up 26-7 at the half.

“Bosqueville is really big inside the box, so we knew we were going to have to play on the edge tonight and we were able to hit a few to our speed guys in the middle,” Torres said.

The middle, the outside, it didn’t matter. Two of the Woodson to Butler touchdowns came in the second half on jet sweeps, a play in which Woodson sent Butler in motion and pitched him the ball a few yards behind the line of scrimmage. Butler used his speed from there.

“We have been running that jet pass all year, but what we haven’t done it run it out of that bunch set,” Torres said. “That was a nice, new wrinkle for us.”

Schornack had difficulty getting the Bosqueville offense going all night. The junior threw for just 98 yards and a pick. The flicker of hope was with running back Hunter Henexson, who rushed for 94 yards before coming out of the game late in the second half with a leg injury. Backup Easton Hill did a nice job as a replacement, adding 83 yards and a touchdown.

“Defensively, we were running to the ball, they played hard and they didn’t let up,” Torres said. “Bosqueville can be a very explosive offense.”