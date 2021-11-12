Marlin turns the tables on Bosqueville for playoff payback, 54-20

The Marlin motor hit top speed early and didn’t slow down for 48 minutes.
Quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. threw for six touchdowns, including three to wideout Trajon Butler, continuously torching the Bosqueville defense with ease while racing past the Bulldogs, 54-20, in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs Friday night at Rocket Field in Robinson.
The win was a complete reversal from last year, as Bosqueville won that bi-district matchup, 72-8.
Woodson’s passes to Butler were big ones. The duo connected for 64, 60 and 47 yards, two of which were quick pitches, or jet sweeps, that caught the Bosqueville defense off-guard. Woodson threw for an impressive 301 yards and ran for another 105 yards on the ground, a stat that had Marlin head coach Ruben Torres more than pleased with his quarterback’s play in the Bulldogs’ big win.
“He’s really come along this year, just understanding the offense, taking advantage of the one-on-ones,” Torres said. “He did a good job of distributing the ball. Overall, he did really well.”
Woodson’s first touchdown pass of the night, though, was to Zha’Mauryon Lofton on Marlin’s first possession, a finessed toss to the corner of the end zone to put the Bulldogs up seven.
Two possessions later, after Bosqueville scored its only touchdown of the first half on a run by quarterback Newt Schornack in which he fumbled at the one only to see it recovered by a teammate in the end zone, Woodson hit Butler on a seam pattern for 64 yards.
Butler ran one in from the two after Marlin forced a turnover-on-downs and Woodson found Lofton again from 23 yards out, putting Marlin up 26-7 at the half.
“Bosqueville is really big inside the box, so we knew we were going to have to play on the edge tonight and we were able to hit a few to our speed guys in the middle,” Torres said.
The middle, the outside, it didn’t matter. Two of the Woodson to Butler touchdowns came in the second half on jet sweeps, a play in which Woodson sent Butler in motion and pitched him the ball a few yards behind the line of scrimmage. Butler used his speed from there.
“We have been running that jet pass all year, but what we haven’t done it run it out of that bunch set,” Torres said. “That was a nice, new wrinkle for us.”
Schornack had difficulty getting the Bosqueville offense going all night. The junior threw for just 98 yards and a pick. The flicker of hope was with running back Hunter Henexson, who rushed for 94 yards before coming out of the game late in the second half with a leg injury. Backup Easton Hill did a nice job as a replacement, adding 83 yards and a touchdown.
“Defensively, we were running to the ball, they played hard and they didn’t let up,” Torres said. “Bosqueville can be a very explosive offense.”
Running back Tre Thomas added 108 yards on the ground and was a nice compliment to the Air Raid offense. Derion Gullette caught a 35-yard touchdown late in the second half, his second and final catch of the night.