Marlin's Derion Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest

He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital.

Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.

“It’s been a crazy journey, but I’m blessed to say that I’m committing to the University of Texas,” Gullette tweeted.

Gullette has been recruited as a four-star linebacker/edge rusher, though he certainly did it all for the Marlin football team as a junior in 2021. Defensively, he went for 116 tackles and an interception, but he also led Central Texas in receiving and punting, too. He caught 62 balls for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaged 45.1 yards per punt, putting 11 inside the 20-yard-line.

After football season he excelled as a rim-wrecking Super Centex basketball player and as a star for Marlin’s state-qualifying track team.

Gullette, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury this summer and will miss his 2022 senior football season. He plans to enroll at Teague for the fall, where his father Lawrence has taken a position as the girls basketball coach after previously leading the highly successful Marlin girls team. Derion is on track to graduate early in December and then enroll at UT in January.