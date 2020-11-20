Marlin's Haynes steps down as head football coach

Marlin ISD announced Friday that head football coach David Haynes Jr. had resigned his position, effective immediately.

Haynes spent two years overseeing the Marlin football program, recording a 6-13 record. This year the Bulldogs went 4-5 overall and advanced to the Class 2A Div. I bi-district playoffs before falling to Bosqueville.

“I am proud of the effort made by our young men, which led to a team turnaround,” Haynes said in a release.

Marlin superintendent Darryl Henson called Haynes a “man of high character” and a “respected educator.” Haynes will remain on staff at Marlin ISD as a physical education teacher, per a press release. He is a former Super Centex star athlete at McGregor, and had previous coaching stints at Connally, Gatesville, McGregor and Shoemaker.

Marlin offensive coordinator Charles Hitchens ascends to the role of interim head football coach until a permanent replacement is hired. That person will also serve as assistant athletic director.