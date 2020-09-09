Marlin's Williams will play hoops at USC-Upstate

Marlin’s Aniya Williams didn’t miss her shot on landing a college basketball scholarship.
Williams recently committed to South Carolina-Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The 6-foot-1 senior post topped Central Texas in rebounding in the 2019-20 season, yanking down 16.4 boards per game to go with 14.1 points, 4 steals and 2.4 blocks per outing. She won District 18-2A MVP honors and first-team Super Centex recognition.
USC-Upstate competes in NCAA Division I in the Big South Conference.
