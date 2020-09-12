Mart 46, Anahuac 14

In Madisonville, Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman threw a pair of TD screen passes and scored on a couple of dives in the first half to put the top-ranked Panthers on their way to a victory over Anahuac at Madisonville Mustang Stadium.

Freeman dumped a pass off to Kylderion Campbell, who turned it into a 45-yard touchdown that gave Mart its initial 7-6 lead. Later in the first half, Freeman found Keishawn Clater on a similar play that went 77 yards for a touchdown.

Mart led 26-6 at halftime and stiff armed Anahuac the rest of the way thanks to multiple takeaways in the second half.

The Panthers (3-0), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division II, have now beaten three straight 3A D-I programs. Mart will try to make it four when it hosts Whitney.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas