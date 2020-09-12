Mart 46, Anahuac 14

In Madisonville, Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman threw a pair of TD screen passes and scored on a couple of dives in the first half to put the top-ranked Panthers on their way to a victory over Anahuac at Madisonville Mustang Stadium.
Freeman dumped a pass off to Kylderion Campbell, who turned it into a 45-yard touchdown that gave Mart its initial 7-6 lead. Later in the first half, Freeman found Keishawn Clater on a similar play that went 77 yards for a touchdown.
Mart led 26-6 at halftime and stiff armed Anahuac the rest of the way thanks to multiple takeaways in the second half.
The Panthers (3-0), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division II, have now beaten three straight 3A D-I programs. Mart will try to make it four when it hosts Whitney.
Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas
Robinson Troy
Troy's Zach Hrbacek cuts back while being pressured by Robinson's Ryan Finch (16) and other defensive players in the first half. Hrbacek did his thing again, with 250 yards rushing.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Troy's Zach Hrbacek cuts back on a long run against Robinson in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Robinson's Trey Stout pulls down a touchdown pass over Troy's Hernandez Xavier in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Robinson's Joseph McHenry throws downfield over Troy's Matthew Sibley (left) and Hunter Martin in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Troy quarterback Jace Carr throws downfield against Robinson in the Trojans' 48-6 win on Friday.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Robinson's Joseph McHenry (1) attempts to get past Troy's Joel Ramos (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Robinson Troy
Troy's Zach Hrbacek scores past Robinson's Slade McCloud (left), Joseph Resendez (center) and Ryan Finch (right) in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
20200911 BREMOND V MILANO MM 02
Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski, left, carries the ball while teammate David Williams, right, blocks Milano’s Josh Millar on Friday. Williams is the Tigers’ backup quarterback but moved to the offensive line this week to help spark the team’s rushing attack.
The Eagle — Michael Miller
20200911 FRANKLIN V CAMERON MM 01
Cameron’s Jaidyn Sanchez holds on to the football as Franklin’s Seth Shamblin tackles him Friday in Franklin.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Connally Springtown
Connally's Kavian Gaither stiff-arms Springtown's Matthew Lockard on a short gainer in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Springtown
Connally's Kavian Gaither is held in check by the Springtown defense on a first-half play.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Springtown
Connally's Ashton Brooks-Williams looks for running room before getting pulled down by the Springtown defense.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Springtown
Connally's Tyler Webb slips past Springtown's Cristian Hernandez in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Springtown
Connally's Tre Wisner scores past Springtown's Ashton Strahan in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Connally Springtown
Connally's Kavian Gaither gets tripped up at the line of scrimmage against Springtown in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
