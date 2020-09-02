Mart adds game with Anahuac

Mart football coach Kevin Hoffman announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Panthers have added a game to their schedule. Mart will face Anahuac at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium.
Mart, the three-time defending state champions in 2A, was once again ranked No. 1 in 2A D-II this week. The Panthers opened the season versus Teague and will play McGregor this week, followed by Anahuac on Sept. 12 and a home game against Whitney on Sept. 18. That’s four consecutive 3A D-I opponents for mighty mite Mart.
The addition of the Anahuac contest gives Mart nine scheduled regular season games, meaning the Panthers could potentially add one more in either the last week of September or the first week of November.
