Mart drops Italy with 2nd-half haymaker

But Mart still has plenty of experienced stars on the roster.

Panthers senior Klyderion Campbell showed up big against Italy. He rushed for 85 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 57 yards, scoring a touchdown each way.

Powell passed for 204 yards with three TDs.

“I hate to lose Keishawn, such a great kid,” Hoffman said. “The fastest guy on our team, he can get around the edge in a hurry. Trey does a lot of great things too. Our plan was to use both of them throughout the year.”

Given his chance, Powell handled the Gladiators pressure and came through often enough.

“They’re bringing five and play their ends real wide. The way they pressure you, you only got about a second, second and a half,” Hoffman said. "You try to do some stuff to take our shots down the field and Trey hit a couple of them.”

The Italy ground defense kept Mart from finding its rhythm in the first half.

The Panthers managed just four first downs through the first and second quarters and gained only 17 yards on 13 carries. Making matters worse, Mart gave up a pair of fumbles to squash drives in that time.