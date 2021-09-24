Mart drops Italy with 2nd-half haymaker

ITALY — The Mart Panthers spent the first two quarters at Italy’s Gladiator Coliseum trying to find firm footing.
When they finally did, the top-ranked Panthers planted and delivered a haymaker.
Mart finished off its nondistrict schedule by outscoring Italy 33-0 in the second half on the way to a 40-7 victory over the Gladiators on Friday night.
The Panthers were missing some pieces, but they had enough playmakers in the lineup to get it done.
Mart’s Neven Hickman returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half. That put the Panthers back in the lead and set the tone.
Less than three minutes of game time later, Mart quarterback Trey Powell connected with De’Traevion Medlock for a 61-yard touchdown and the No. 1 Panthers were doing their thing.
“The defense kept us in it,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “To come out after halftime and get a pick-six and get the ball back and score quickly and make it 20-7 kind of put them where they had to press a little bit.”
The Panthers (5-0) were playing without standouts Ayden Lane and Kei’Shawn Clater. Lane missed the game with an illness, while Clater had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
But Mart still has plenty of experienced stars on the roster.
Panthers senior Klyderion Campbell showed up big against Italy. He rushed for 85 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 57 yards, scoring a touchdown each way.
Powell passed for 204 yards with three TDs.
“I hate to lose Keishawn, such a great kid,” Hoffman said. “The fastest guy on our team, he can get around the edge in a hurry. Trey does a lot of great things too. Our plan was to use both of them throughout the year.”
Given his chance, Powell handled the Gladiators pressure and came through often enough.
“They’re bringing five and play their ends real wide. The way they pressure you, you only got about a second, second and a half,” Hoffman said. "You try to do some stuff to take our shots down the field and Trey hit a couple of them.”
The Italy ground defense kept Mart from finding its rhythm in the first half.
The Panthers managed just four first downs through the first and second quarters and gained only 17 yards on 13 carries. Making matters worse, Mart gave up a pair of fumbles to squash drives in that time.
However, Campbell made a couple of plays that put the Panthers in front early in the second quarter.
Campbell intercepted a pass by Gladiators QB Jayden Saxon at the line of scrimmage. He was tackled before he could make a return, but Campbell found open field soon enough.
On the second play of Mart’s ensuing drive, Powell hit Campbell on a short sideline route and the speedy Panther did the rest. Campbell raced past the Italy secondary for a 35-yard TD reception.
Sometimes all it takes for Mart to start an avalanche of points is one big play like Campbell made. That wasn’t the case at the Gladiator Coliseum in the first half.
Italy continued to stuff the Panthers run, then cashed in on a turnover late in the second quarter.
Saxon converted a fourth-and-four from the Mart 36 by connecting with Dredrick Owens for a 13-yard gain. On the next play, the Italian quarterback found Coldyn Horn for 19 more yards to the Panthers 4 and the Gladiators called timeout with nine second remaining in the half.
That was enough time for Saxon to complete a third-straight pass as he threw a dart to Jaiden Barr for the four-yard equalizing touchdown.
Thus, for the first time this season, Mart went to intermission without a lead.
“In the locker room, there wasn’t any panic,” Hoffman said. “It’s a tie game. We know what we can do. We can score points in a hurry.”
Along with Powell’s touchdown passes of 61 and 24 yards to DeTraevion Medlock, Campbell scored on a 23-yard scamper and Dominic Medlock added a 40-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers have an open week next week before opening district play against Chilton on Oct. 8.