Mart eyes state championship again

For the Mart Panthers, simply reaching the state championship game is never enough.

After winning three straight state championships, the Panthers’ bid to extend that streak ended with a stunning 22-21 loss to Windthorst in the Class 2A Division II title game last December.

So there's no question the Panthers will come into this season with a chip on their shoulders. A pretty big one.

“Oh we have a big boulder on our shoulders right now with the loss that we took last year,” said Mart running back-linebacker Klyderion Campbell. “We’re trying to overcome that boulder right now, and then once we get over that it’s smooth sailing.”

Campbell is one of 13 Mart seniors who have been instrumental to the Panthers’ success over the past few seasons. They want to leave the program the way they came in: With a state championship in their pockets.

“We really want to get revenge,” said Mart senior center Trey Arjon. “Get what we really should have.”

For a program that always has the big picture in mind, Mart is conscious of the many steps it takes to get there. Mart coach Kevin Hoffman makes sure the Panthers don’t look past anybody, even if a 50-point win is a likely outcome.