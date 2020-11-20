Mart jumps on Lovelady for 48-12 win

CALDWELL – Three weeks in the fall without a football game can seem like an eternity to high school players.

Playing its first game since Oct. 31, three-time defending state champion Mart looked like it couldn’t wait to get into the end zone Friday night against Lovelady.

Neven Hickman and Keishawn Clater each broke loose for a pair of first-half touchdowns en route to Mart’s 48-12 blowout of the Lions in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs.

The Panthers (11-0) hadn’t played since a 78-6 thrashing of Bremond on Oct. 31. Mart advanced to the area round when Cumby had to forfeit the bi-district game due to COVID-19.

“We all get tired of practicing, especially when you think you’re going to have a game at the end of the week and then you don’t,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “We prepared for these guys for two weeks. These are teenage kids and it’s hard for them to see the end result. There’s no prize at the end of that week and you have to get it ramped up again.”

The Panthers will face West Sabine in regionals at a site to be determined, and Hoffman is looking forward to playing two straight weeks.