Mart linebacker earns all-state Defensive Player of the Year; Marlin racks up honors

Mart linebacker Da’Marion Medlock ranked second in the nation in tackles last fall with 256 stops, helping him top the Class 2A Texas Sportswriter Association All-State team on Tuesday.

Medlock was named the TSWA 2A Defensive Player of the Year, heading a large contingent of Central Texas players that made the squad.

Medlock was joined on the first team by Panther teammate Trey Arjon at center.

Meanwhile, Marlin racked up five first-team honorees. Bulldogs quarterback Desmond Woodson, who passed for 3,450 yards and 37 touchdowns, defensive lineman Tremayne Richardson, linebacker TyRaun Bell, defensive back Zha’Mauryon Lofton and punter Derion Gullette all earned first-team nods. Gullette also led Central Texas with 62 receptions for 1,430 yards and 14 TDs.

Crawford’s Camron Walker earned first-team all-state at linebacker and also received honorable mention at fullback.

A pair of Mart Panthers stood out on the second team. Trey Powell, who passed for 2,526 yards and rushed for 602, grabbed the QB spot. Mart do-it-all senior Klyderion Campbell posted 580 receiving yards, 831 rushing yards and 111 tackles on defense to earn second-team all-purpose back.