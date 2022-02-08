 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mart linebacker earns all-state Defensive Player of the Year; Marlin racks up honors
0 Comments
top story

Mart linebacker earns all-state Defensive Player of the Year; Marlin racks up honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mart linebacker Da’Marion Medlock ranked second in the nation in tackles last fall with 256 stops, helping him top the Class 2A Texas Sportswriter Association All-State team on Tuesday.

Da'Marion Medlock (copy)

Medlock

Medlock was named the TSWA 2A Defensive Player of the Year, heading a large contingent of Central Texas players that made the squad.

Medlock was joined on the first team by Panther teammate Trey Arjon at center.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Desmond Woodson (copy)

Woodson

Meanwhile, Marlin racked up five first-team honorees. Bulldogs quarterback Desmond Woodson, who passed for 3,450 yards and 37 touchdowns, defensive lineman Tremayne Richardson, linebacker TyRaun Bell, defensive back Zha’Mauryon Lofton and punter Derion Gullette all earned first-team nods. Gullette also led Central Texas with 62 receptions for 1,430 yards and 14 TDs.

Crawford’s Camron Walker earned first-team all-state at linebacker and also received honorable mention at fullback.

A pair of Mart Panthers stood out on the second team. Trey Powell, who passed for 2,526 yards and rushed for 602, grabbed the QB spot. Mart do-it-all senior Klyderion Campbell posted 580 receiving yards, 831 rushing yards and 111 tackles on defense to earn second-team all-purpose back.

Mart kicker Armando Chavez and Wortham standouts Tanner Bean at RB and Derek Bullard at DB made the third team.

Honorable mention selections from Central Texas included Wortham OL Anthony Fortoul and TE Cash Perez, Moody WR Cooper Staton, Crawford all-purpose back Luke Torbert, Valley Mills LB David Haynes III and Bosqueville LB John Youens.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert