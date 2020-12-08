Mart makes it look easy-breezy with playmaking power

Why is Mart able to put so much rapid distance between itself and opponents? When you’ve got playmakers backing up playmakers, it makes a difference.

Again, no offense to the other team, but sometimes the Panthers just know a play is going for six points.

“Sometimes when I hand (Clater) off the ball, I just raise my hands, like ‘Touchdown,’” Freeman said.

Mart opened the playoffs with a forfeit win over Cumby, which had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. Since then, the Panthers have beaten the rush when it comes to squashing their three subsequent opponents. They’ve outscored those three teams — Lovelady, West Sabine and Tenaha — by a combined first-quarter score of 62-13.

Can you appreciate how deflating that is? To look up at the scoreboard and take note that you’re already down three touchdowns, with three quarters still to play? The Panthers can sometimes read it in their opponent’s body language. The slumped shoulders, the chin on the chest, the dejected stares. It translates as, “Can we just get this over already?”

“Every game when we get up 10, you can see them go, ‘Oh, here we go,’” Freeman said.