Mart makes it look easy-breezy with playmaking power

MART — Over the past year, dozens of massive wind turbines have popped up on the landscape around Mart. Those 300-foot behemoths are impressive structures, but guess what? When the No. 1-ranked Mart football team gathers a full head of steam, those Panthers generate even more force and power than a hundred gigantic propellers.
In recent seasons, many of Mart’s games have followed the same (successful) formula. The Panthers pounce on teams from the opening kickoff, setting an aggressive, even intimidating pace. They get loose for a touchdown in a matter of two or three snaps of the football. By the end of the first quarter, they’ve already built a lead of three touchdowns or more.
Turns out it’s a pretty good way to win football games. Who knew?
That’s sarcasm, folks. Obviously Mart knows better than anyone.
“Coach always says he wants to get off to a fast start, so at halftime we don’t have to worry that much,” said Mart senior quarterback Roddrell Freeman, who is trying to become the first player in Central Texas history to win four state championship rings. “It’s like a plan we make before every game.”
Added junior running back Kei’shawn Clater: “It’s a big focus. We make sure we’re ready to execute. We practice hard all week, then we carry it over to the game plan on Friday nights.”
Mart (13-0) will draw Falls City (11-2) in the Class 2A Div. II state semifinals on Thursday in Pflugerville. It’s actually the third straight year that the teams will square off at this stage of the postseason. Nothing against Falls City, but the name of the school on the opposing jersey never really matters to Mart. Clater described them as “faceless opponents.” That’s not to suggest the Panthers don’t respect their opponents. On the contrary — they scout them, they game plan for them, they refuse to take anyone lightly.
But Mart wants to make teams play its game. Because the Panthers know that if they execute like they’re supposed to, their game is going to be plenty good enough.
Put it this way: Mart isn’t out to trick you. It’s out to truck you.
“We’re going to do us. We’re going to do what Mart does,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman, who sports a 76-9 career record in six seasons leading the Panthers. “That’s my philosophy, that’s what I believe in. Keep it simple, do the things well that you work on all year long, and be good at them. We’re not overlooking nothing. We’re fortunate. We’re happy to be playing. Again, with this year, 2020, things could change tomorrow.”
There probably isn’t a scarier sight in all of Class 2A football than Freeman looping around the edge, the pigskin tucked under his arm, in pursuit of another touchdown. Well, unless it’s Clater in the same posture. Or Klyderion Campbell.
Why is Mart able to put so much rapid distance between itself and opponents? When you’ve got playmakers backing up playmakers, it makes a difference.
Again, no offense to the other team, but sometimes the Panthers just know a play is going for six points.
“Sometimes when I hand (Clater) off the ball, I just raise my hands, like ‘Touchdown,’” Freeman said.
Mart opened the playoffs with a forfeit win over Cumby, which had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. Since then, the Panthers have beaten the rush when it comes to squashing their three subsequent opponents. They’ve outscored those three teams — Lovelady, West Sabine and Tenaha — by a combined first-quarter score of 62-13.
Can you appreciate how deflating that is? To look up at the scoreboard and take note that you’re already down three touchdowns, with three quarters still to play? The Panthers can sometimes read it in their opponent’s body language. The slumped shoulders, the chin on the chest, the dejected stares. It translates as, “Can we just get this over already?”
“Every game when we get up 10, you can see them go, ‘Oh, here we go,’” Freeman said.
Hoffman knows the feeling. He’s coached long enough that he’s stood on the other sideline during a blowout plenty of times. He knows the feeling of game-planning for a state powerhouse and thinking that your team might have a shot to pull off something special, only to see the powerhouse do what the powerhouse does. He recalled coaching as an assistant coach at Robinson and facing Sealy when the Tigers were in the midst of their run of four straight state titles in the 1990s.
Seeing the favorite chalk up a couple of early touchdowns can kill your confidence, Hoffman said.
“I would think that coaching against someone like us, that’s had the success that we’ve had, I would think as a coaching staff, as a team, that you’d kind of get ramped up for that game,” Hoffman said. “Hey, if we beat Mart, we make a statement across the state of Texas that we beat the state champions. And so I can see coaching staffs, I can see teams circling us on the calendar and looking forward to that game. If things go well for them early and they can make some plays and they can hang around, they think they have a chance. That’s the way I would kind of approach it.
“But then the other side of that, you do that and then all of the sudden you look up in the middle of the first quarter and you’re down 21-0, all the air goes out of the sails.”
Yes, when they haven’t been dealing with various COVID-related scheduling headaches, it’s been another fun season for the Mart Panthers. State championship fever is a perpetual virus that runs through Mart. Clater said that whenever he goes anywhere around town, people want to talk about the Panthers and the latest game on the schedule.
Freeman said that one of his favorite moments always arrives in the hours leading up to kickoff, when the Panthers are still in the locker room. They’re listening to music, they’re putting their game faces on, they’re gearing up to unleash holy hell on another unsuspecting foe.
It’s the Mart machine. Wind turbines, be jealous.
“We want to score every time we touch the ball,” Hoffman said. “So getting out to fast starts, we’ve had a lot of success with it. I don’t know if it’s by design, we’ve got a bunch of talented kids that can take it the distance any time they touch the ball. So if you look at our scoring, the way it’s gone all year, we get things going in the beginning and then it seems like the end of the first quarter, start of the second quarter, we take off and separate.
“That’s always good to do that. You go into halftime and have a big lead, and you’re able to get other kids in the game and let them play.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!