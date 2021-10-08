Mart rejects Chilton challenge, 56-6

Mart used a series of special teams plays to tilt the scoreboard in its favor in the first half.

The Panthers led 14-0 early in the second quarter when their defense backed up Chilton inside the Pirates’ 10. Chilton punter McKeller Cook had trouble handling the deep snap around his own goal line. He managed to get a kick away, but Harringer got his paw on the ball, sending it sideways.

Panthers sophomore Dominic Medlock scooped the bouncing ball just before it went out of bounds and strolled three yards into the end zone.

Chilton’s problems went from bad to worse on the ensuing kickoff. The Pirates’ return team let a high Mart kick bounce on the turf long enough for Da’Marion Medlock to take it away.

Medlock caught the live ball on the run and swept it into the end zone. However, because the kicking team can’t advance that type of loose ball, the Panthers had to settle for possession at the Pirates’ 11.

No matter. Neven Hickman carried on three straight plays, finishing the scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown dive and a 28-0 lead.