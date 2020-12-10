Mart romps past Falls City, 48-21, to reach state again

PFLUGERVILLE – With a convincing 48-21 thrashing of Falls City, Mart can stop dreaming about winning four straight state championships and start preparing for it.

Roddrell Freeman was again at his best on a big stage as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for three scores in the rout of the Beavers in the Class 2A Division II state semifinals at The Pfield.

Of course, the senior quarterback is an old hand at this kind of stuff.

He’s been the quarterback for all three of Mart’s state championships since he’s been in high school, and can’t wait to try to make it four in a row when the Panthers (14-0) face Windthorst at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I’m happy because this has my dream since I was a kid to win four in a row,” Freeman said. “And now I get a chance. It’s a blessing to us.”

Freeman was near perfect as he hit seven of eight passes for 193 yards with all three scoring passes going to De’Traevion Medlock. Many of those passes were set up by Freeman’s running skills as he picked up 132 yards on 22 carries.

Though Freeman was the star, it was a tremendous all-around performance by the Panthers as they had their minds set on shooting for their fourth straight title.