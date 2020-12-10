Mart romps past Falls City, 48-21, to reach state title game again

PFLUGERVILLE — With a convincing 48-21 thrashing of Falls City, Mart can stop dreaming about winning four straight state championships and start preparing for it.
Roddrell Freeman was again at his best on a big stage as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for three scores in the rout of the Beavers in the Class 2A Division II state semifinals at The Pfield.
Of course, the senior quarterback is an old hand at this kind of stuff.
He’s been the quarterback for all three of Mart’s state championships since he’s been in high school, and can’t wait to try to make it four in a row when the Panthers (14-0) face Windthorst at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I’m happy because this has my dream since I was a kid to win four in a row,” Freeman said. “And now I get a chance. It’s a blessing to us.”
Freeman was near perfect as he hit seven of eight passes for 193 yards with all three scoring passes going to De’Traevion Medlock. Many of those passes were set up by Freeman’s running skills as he picked up 132 yards on 22 carries.
Though Freeman was the star, it was a tremendous all-around performance by the Panthers as they had their minds set on shooting for their fourth straight title.
“This is the expectation we’ve had for this team since last year,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “We got where we wanted, we stayed healthy and fought off all this COVID stuff, and we’re going back to the state championship game for the fourth year in a row. They’re hard-nosed kids and they’re tough and they don’t let anything faze them.”
For the third straight year, the Panthers beat Falls City (11-3) in the semifinals to reach the state title game.
From the opening drive, the Panthers established their dominance as they marched 75 yards on 11 plays to score with Freeman diving for a one-yard touchdown.
Support Local Journalism
The next drive didn’t take nearly as long.
Facing third-and-11 at the 21, Medlock threw to De’Traevion Medlock, who made a juggling catch at midfield and then raced down the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown to open up a 13-0 lead with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Medlock finished the game with five catches for 139 yards.
“Everybody knows they have to stop Roddrell,” Hoffman said. “He and Klyderion Campbell at running back are our one-two punch. But what people have to honor and respect is we’ve got three, four, five and six. Those receivers don’t necessarily get the numbers and stats that a lot of people do. But they know when it’s their time they need to make a play. De’Traevion had a heck of a game.”
Falls City gambled on the second play of the second quarter on fourth-and-eight from Mart’s 40. Luke Shaffer threw a perfect pass to Wesley Molina near the 10, but he dropped the ball to give the Panthers great field position.
It took the Panthers just three plays to score. Freeman hit Dominic Medlock for 17 yards and then carried on a quarterback keeper for nine yards.
Spotting De’Traevion Medlock striding into the end zone, Freeman threw a beautiful pass for a 34-yard touchdown to stretch Mart’s lead to 20-0 with 10:16 left in the second quarter.
The Beavers answered with their best drive of the night, a 17-play, 68-yard march that ended with Grant Jendrusch’s one-yard touchdown run to cut Mart’s lead to 20-7 with 2:15 left in the second quarter.
It didn’t take the Panthers long to answer as Freeman hit Da’Marion Medlock for 37 yards before Campbell popped off 13 yards on a run. That set up Dominic Medlock’s 13-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 27-7 lead with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Mart picked up where it left off to open the second half as Trey Powell recovered Cole Thomas’ fumble and returned it to the Falls City 33. Freeman ran for 15 yards to set up his two-yard touchdown run to push Mart’s lead to 34-7.
Falls City answered with Jendrusch’s one-yard touchdown run, but Mart shot back with Freeman’s third touchdown pass to De’Traevion Medlock, a 21-yarder to stretch the lead to 41-14 with 11:08 left in the game.
Freeman scored the final touchdown on Freeman’s three-yard run with 1:07 remaining.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!